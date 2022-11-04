District standings
CLASS 6-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
DistrictOverall
Henderson County 4-08-2
Daviess County 3-16-4
McCracken County 2-22-8
Apollo 1-32-8
Marshall County 0-42-8
Friday’s games
North Hardin at Daviess County
Apollo at Central Hardin
Barren County at Henderon County
McCracken County at Meade County
CLASS 5-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
DistrictOverall
Owensboro 5-08-2
Graves County 4-16-4
Grayson County 3-24-6
Ohio County 2-33-7
Muhlenberg County 1-42-8
More from this section
Breckinridge County 0-50-10
Thursday’s game
Christian County at Owensboro
Friday’s games
Ohio County at Bowling Green
South Warren at Graves County
Grayson County at Greenwood
CLASS 2-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 2
DistrictOverall
Owensboro Catholic 4-07-3
McLean County 2-28-2
Butler County 2-28-2
Todd County Central 1-35-5
Hancock County 1-36-4
Friday’s games
Fort Campbell at Owensboro Catholic
McLean County at Caldwell Cpunty
Murray at Butler County
Todd County Central at Mayfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.