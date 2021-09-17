CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Daviess County 0-0 3-1

Henderson County 0-0 2-1

Apollo 0-0 2-2

Marshall County 0-0 2-2

McCracken County 0-0 0-4

Friday’s games

Daviess County at Madisonville-North Hopkins

Apollo at Meade County

Marshall County at McCracken County

Hopkinsville at Christian County

Henderson County at Central Hardin

CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Graves County 0-0 3-1

Owensboro 0-0 3-1

Grayson County 0-0 2-2

Muhlenberg County 0-0 1-3

Breckinridge County 0-0 0-4

Ohio County 0-0 0-4

Friday’s games

Owensboro at Breckinridge County

Muhlenberg County at Ohio County

Graves County at Grayson County

CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2

District Overall

Hancock County 0-0 4-0

McLean County 0-0 3-1

Butler County 0-0 3-1

Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-4

Todd County Central 0-0 2-2

Friday’s games

Christian Academy-Louisville at Owensboro Catholic

Crittenden County at Hancock County

McLean County at Todd County Central

Idle: Butler County

