CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Daviess County 0-0 3-1
Henderson County 0-0 2-1
Apollo 0-0 2-2
Marshall County 0-0 2-2
McCracken County 0-0 0-4
Friday’s games
Daviess County at Madisonville-North Hopkins
Apollo at Meade County
Marshall County at McCracken County
Hopkinsville at Christian County
Henderson County at Central Hardin
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Graves County 0-0 3-1
Owensboro 0-0 3-1
Grayson County 0-0 2-2
Muhlenberg County 0-0 1-3
Breckinridge County 0-0 0-4
Ohio County 0-0 0-4
Friday’s games
Owensboro at Breckinridge County
Muhlenberg County at Ohio County
Graves County at Grayson County
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Hancock County 0-0 4-0
McLean County 0-0 3-1
Butler County 0-0 3-1
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-4
Todd County Central 0-0 2-2
Friday’s games
Christian Academy-Louisville at Owensboro Catholic
Crittenden County at Hancock County
McLean County at Todd County Central
Idle: Butler County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.