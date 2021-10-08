CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1

DistrictOverall

Daviess County 2-06-1

Apollo 1-04-2

Henderson County 1-05-1

McCracken County 1-21-6

Marshall County 0-32-5

Friday’s games

Apollo at Henderson County

McCracken County at South Warren

Off: Daviess County, Marshall County.

CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1

DistrictOverall

Graves County 3-06-1

Owensboro 3-06-1

Grayson County 1-23-4

Ohio County 1-21-6

Breckinridge County 1-21-6

Muhlenberg County 0-31-6

Friday’s games

No games scheduled

CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2

DistrictOverall

Owensboro Catholic 2-02-5

Butler County 1-14-2

Hancock County 1-15-2

McLean County 1-14-3

Todd County Central 0-22-5

Friday’s games

Butler County at Owensboro Catholic

Off: Hancock County, McLean County, Todd County Central

