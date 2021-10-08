CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1
DistrictOverall
Daviess County 2-06-1
Apollo 1-04-2
Henderson County 1-05-1
McCracken County 1-21-6
Marshall County 0-32-5
Friday’s games
Apollo at Henderson County
McCracken County at South Warren
Off: Daviess County, Marshall County.
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
DistrictOverall
Graves County 3-06-1
Owensboro 3-06-1
Grayson County 1-23-4
Ohio County 1-21-6
Breckinridge County 1-21-6
Muhlenberg County 0-31-6
Friday’s games
No games scheduled
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2
DistrictOverall
Owensboro Catholic 2-02-5
Butler County 1-14-2
Hancock County 1-15-2
McLean County 1-14-3
Todd County Central 0-22-5
Friday’s games
Butler County at Owensboro Catholic
Off: Hancock County, McLean County, Todd County Central
