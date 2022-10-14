CLASS 6-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Henderson County 2-0 6-1
Daviess County 2-0 5-2
McCracken County 2-1 2-6
Apollo 0-2 1-6
Marshall County 0-3 2-5
Friday’s games
Daviess County at Henderson County
Marshall County at Apollo
Idle: McCracken County
CLASS 5-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Owensboro 4-0 6-2
Graves County 3-0 4-3
Grayson County 3-1 3-5
Ohio County 1-2 2-5
Muhlenberg County 0-3 0-7
Breckinridge County 0-3 0-7
Friday’s games
Graves County at Owensboro
Grayson County at Ohio County
Breckinridge County at Muhlenberg County
CLASS 2-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 3-0 5-3
McLean County 2-1 7-1
Hancock County 1-2 6-2
Butler County 1-2 5-2
Todd County Central 0-2 4-3
Friday’s games
Butler County at Todd County Central
Idle: Hancock County, McLean County, Owensboro Catholic
