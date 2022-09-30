CLASS 6-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
McCracken County 2-0 2-4
Daviess County 1-0 4-2
Henderson County 0-0 4-1
Apollo 0-1 1-5
Marshall County 0-2 2-4
Friday’s games
McCracken County at Daviess County
Marshall County at Henderson County
Idle: Apollo
CLASS 5-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Owensboro 3-0 5-2
Graves County 2-0 3-3
Grayson County 2-1 2-5
Ohio County 1-1 1-4
Muhlenberg County 0-2 0-6
More from this section
Breckinridge County 0-3 0-7
Thursday’s games
Owensboro 71, Muhlenberg County 0
Grayson Couny 36, Breckinridge County 0
Friday’s games
Graves County at Ohio County
CLASS 2-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Butler County 1-0 5-0
Owensboro Catholic 1-0 3-3
McLean County 1-1 5-1
Hancock County 0-1 5-1
Todd County Central 0-1 4-2
Friday’s games
Todd County Central at Owensboro Catholic
Butler County at Hancock County
McLean County at Allen County-Scottsville
