CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1 District Overall
McCracken County 0-0 2-1
Christian County 0-0 1-1
Henderson County 0-0 1-2
Daviess County 0-0 0-3
Friday’s games
Daviess County at North Hardin
Paducah Tilghman at Henderson County
McCracken County at Mayfield
Christian County at South Gibson (Tenn.)
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Mad.-N. Hopkins 0-0 2-1
Muhlenberg County 0-0 2-1
Graves County 0-0 1-2
Owensboro 0-0 1-2
Marshall County 0-0 1-2
Apollo 0-0 0-3
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro
Apollo at Bowling Green
Ohio County at Muhlenberg County
Graves County at Caldwell County
Fort Campbell at Madisonville-N. Hopkins
Marshall County at Calloway County
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
South Warren 0-0 3-0
Greenwood 0-0 2-1
Bowling Green 0-0 1-2
Ohio County 0-0 0-3
Friday’s games
Ohio County at Muhlenberg County
Greenwood at Logan County
Gibson Southern (Ind.) at South Warren
CLASS 3-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Hancock County 0-0 3-0
Union County 0-0 3-0
Hopkins County Central 0-0 2-1
McLean County 0-0 2-1
Webster County 0-0 2-1
Trigg County 0-0 1-2
Friday’s games
McLean County at Hancock County
Hopkins County Central at Crittenden Co.
Murray at Union County
Ballard Memorial at Webster County
Russellville at Trigg County
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 3-0
Fort Campbell 0-0 1-2
Todd County Central 0-0 1-2
Edmonson County 0-0 0-3
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro
Edmonson County at Caverna
Fort Campbell at Madisonville-N. Hopkins
Stewart County (Tenn.) at Todd Co. Central
