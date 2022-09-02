CLASS 6-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Daviess County 0-0 2-0
Marshall County 0-0 2-0
Henderson County 0-0 1-0
Apollo 0-0 0-2
McCracken County 0-0 0-2
Friday’s games
Daviess County at Owensboro
Central Hardin at Apollo
Marshall County at Northpoiint (Miss.) Christian
Graves County at McCracken County
Henderson County at Boyle County
CLASS 5-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Grayson County 0-0 1-1
Owensboro 0-0 1-1
Breckinridge County 0-0 0-2
Graves County 0-0 0-2
Muhlenberg County 0-0 0-2
Ohio County 0-0 0-2
Friday’s games
Daviess County at Owensboro
Ohio County at Hancock County
Graves County at McCracken County
Butler County at Breckinridge County
Grayson County at McLean County
CLASS 2-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Butler County 0-0 2-0
Hancock County 0-0 2-0
McLean County 0-0 2-0
Todd County Central 0-0 2-1
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 1-1
Thursday’s score
Todd County Central 55, Webster County 35
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Union County
Ohio County at Hancock County
Butler County at Breckinridge County
Grayson County at McLean County
