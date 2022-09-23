CLASS 6-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
McCracken County 1-0 1-4
Henderson County 0-0 3-1
Daviess County 0-0 3-2
Apollo 0-0 1-4
Marshall County 0-1 2-3
Friday’s games
Daviess County at Marshall County
Apollo at McCracken County
Henderson County at Paducah Tilghman
CLASS 5-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Owensboro 1-0 3-2
Graves County 1-0 2-3
Ohio County 1-0 1-3
Grayson County 0-1 1-4
Breckinridge County 0-1 0-5
Muhlenberg County 0-1 0-5
Friday’s games
Ohio County at Owensboro
Muhlenberg County at Grayson County
Graves County at Breckinridge County
CLASS 2-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
McLean County 1-0 5-0
Hancock County 0-0 5-0
Butler County 0-0 4-0
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 2-3
Todd County Central 0-1 3-2
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Hancock County
McLean County at Butler County
Monroe County at Todd County Central
