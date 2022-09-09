CLASS 6-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Henderson County 0-0 2-0
Daviess County 0-0 2-1
Marshall County 0-0 2-1
Apollo 0-0 0-3
McCracken County 0-0 0-3
Friday’s games
Daviess County at Ryle
Apollo at North Hardin
Henderson County at Boyle County
Mayfield at McCracken County
Calloway County at Marshall County
CLASS 5-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Owensboro 0-0 2-1
Graves County 0-0 1-2
Grayson County 0-0 1-2
Breckinridge County 0-0 0-3
Muhlenberg County 0-0 0-3
Ohio County 0-0 0-3
Friday’s games
Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic
McLean County at Muhlenberg County
Bullitt East at Graves County
Grayson County at Butler County
Anderson County at Breckinridge County
Idle: Ohio County
CLASS 2-A, REGION 1, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Butler County 0-0 3-0
Hancock County 0-0 3-0
McLean County 0-0 3-0
Todd County Central 0-0 2-1
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 1-2
Friday’s games
Owensboro at Owensboro Catholic
Edmonson County at Hancock County
McLean County at Muhlenberg County
Grayson County at Butler County
Todd County Central at Hopkins County Central
