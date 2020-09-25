Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1

Overall District

McCracken County 2-0 1-0

Apollo 1-1 0-0

Daviess County 1-1 0-0

Henderson County 1-1 0-0

Marshall County 0-2 0-1

Friday’s games

Apollo at McCracken County

Daviess County at Marshall County

Henderson County at Madisonville North Hopkins (ppd.)

Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1

Overall District

Grayson County 2-0 1-0

Ohio County 1-1 1-0

Owensboro 2-0 0-0

Graves County 1-1 0-0

Breckinridge County 1-1 0-1

Muhlenberg County 0-2 0-1

Friday’s games

Ohio County at Owensboro

Muhlenberg County at Grayson County

Graves County at Breckinridge County

Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2

Overall District

McLean County 2-0 1-0

Hancock County 2-0 0-0

Owensboro Catholic 2-0 0-0

Todd County Central 2-0 0-0

Butler County 1-1 0-1

Friday’s games

Todd County Central at Owensboro Catholic

Hopkins County Central at McLean County

Butler County at Hancock County

