Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1
Overall District
McCracken County 2-0 1-0
Apollo 1-1 0-0
Daviess County 1-1 0-0
Henderson County 1-1 0-0
Marshall County 0-2 0-1
Friday’s games
Apollo at McCracken County
Daviess County at Marshall County
Henderson County at Madisonville North Hopkins (ppd.)
Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1
Overall District
Grayson County 2-0 1-0
Ohio County 1-1 1-0
Owensboro 2-0 0-0
Graves County 1-1 0-0
Breckinridge County 1-1 0-1
Muhlenberg County 0-2 0-1
Friday’s games
Ohio County at Owensboro
Muhlenberg County at Grayson County
Graves County at Breckinridge County
Class 2-A, Region 1, District 2
Overall District
McLean County 2-0 1-0
Hancock County 2-0 0-0
Owensboro Catholic 2-0 0-0
Todd County Central 2-0 0-0
Butler County 1-1 0-1
Friday’s games
Todd County Central at Owensboro Catholic
Hopkins County Central at McLean County
Butler County at Hancock County
