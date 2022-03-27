Jake Fiorella had heard the basics about the Owensboro High School baseball team he would be the head coach of this season.
“Everybody talked about the youth of this team, which is apparent, there are no big arms, they don’t have a ton of offense,” Fiorella said. “Our goal really was to put pressure on defenses with an aggressive offense, we just need our pitchers to throw strikes, if they do, then clean defense is going to help you win games.”
Those have been the basics the OHS coach and his staff have leaned on to help the team get going with a 3-2 start this season before it headed to Bowling Green for two games Saturday. Against strong competition, OHS fell to Bowling Green (13-3) and South Oldham (6-4).
OHS played well in an 8-3 win over McLean County on Friday night at Shifley Park. It had been a pretty good start for the Red Devils, who were 6-21 last season and had one of the youngest overall teams in school history.
Youth is still at the forefront for OHS, which had five freshmen, including its pitcher, and two eighth graders starting Friday night.
Loyalty, consistency, respect and discipline are what Fiorella called the pillars of what OHS is looking to build with its program.
“The guys have been phenomenal with that stuff, I feel like they trust our staff, we’re kind of learning each other, the nuances and that vernacular, and we’re trying to build that foundation, it’s going to be a long process for us,” Fiorella said. “I’ve been really pleased with our team and how they’ve responded to the incredibly high expectations that were set.”
The biggest challenges so far have been getting a young team to execute on the field at a high level. That means doing the little things right, every time.
“Those are really intricate parts of the game, but they are pretty simple, if we can do those three things, we’ve been in every game,” Fiorella said of aggressive offense, pitchers throwing strikes, and playing clean defense. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. We had a moment late in the game where we made a simple mistake, and I got on the kid pretty hard. I told him I love ya, but let me coach you hard. He said he got it, he went out and made a play in the seventh, that’s what we have got to have.”
Fiorella was named the OHS coach in July, 2021. Fiorella was coming back to lead the baseball program of his alma mater, he was a 2004 OHS graduate.
Fiorella took over the reins of the Red Devils after spending the last four years as head coach at Louisville Male, where he helped the Bulldogs go 88-32 (.733 winning percentage) with one district title and three region tournament appearances.
Keeping clear channels of communication have been key for Fiorella, the staff and the team.
“I feel like I’m a pretty clear communicator, but sometimes what you think you share and what the receiver hears are completely different, I try to stay in constant communication with them,” Fiorella said. “I’m a really weird dude, unorthodox is the term some people use.”
Fiorella wants the team to understand his quirks, and he wants a clear picture of how the players operate as well.
“They’ve been incredibly receptive to our style, our philosophy and our approach”. The thing is, making those habits instead of things that we know, that’s what’s going to be the gap that we try to bridge now. They understand what we’re trying to do, but they’ve got to create habits to do that consistently, it’s been awesome so far, I couldn’t be more pleased with the start.”
