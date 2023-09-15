Owensboro High School scored four first-half goals and held off Owensboro Catholic to capture a 5-1 boys’ soccer victory Thursday night at OCHS’s Independence Bank Field.

OHS senior Sang Thang scored two first-half goals to spark the Red Devils’ momentum, senior Peter Saang dished three assists, and freshman Kyle Hardison added a goal and an assist in the win.

