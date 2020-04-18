It’s difficult to believe that it’s been 53 years since what I’m about to describe to you occurred, but the calendar doesn’t lie.
On April 11, 1967, I attended my first Major League Baseball game in St. Louis, but it wasn’t just any game — oh no, far from it. You’ll understand why as we move along here.
A little background.
As a 7-year-old, I made this trip with the Western Kentucky University baseball team my father, Jim Pickens Sr., coached. I hadn’t thought of this before, but a few days ago I realized this was the first academic year that Western had university status.
This was the cherry on top of a three-day journey that included a doubleheader at St. Louis University and a single game at Washington University.
So the night arrives for the Cardinals’ season-opener against the San Francisco Giants, and all the WKU players are making a big fuss over the pitching matchup. All day long, like little kids in a candy store, they’d been murmuring “Gibson vs. Marichal,” which, in fact, meant the Cardinals’ Bob Gibson against the Giants’ Juan Marichal. I was murmuring it, too.
Prior to this season, Los Angeles Dodgers’ left-hander Sandy Koufax had been regarded as baseball’s premier pitcher, and rightly so. He won five consecutive National League ERA titles between 1962-66, and the previous season had gone 27-9 with a 1.73 ERA. But an arm ailment forced him to retire after the 1966 campaign.
On this evening, it seemed, there might be a passing of the torch.
I remember a lot about that night, but the beauty of the Internet is that I can bring it all into clearer focus.
There were actually a few firsts:
This night was the first season opener in Busch Memorial Stadium, which had opened the previous May when the Cards hosted the Braves, then in their first season in Atlanta.
This night would also mark the first game for Roger Maris in a Cardinals’ uniform. Previously a legendary home run hitter with the New York Yankees, Maris had suffered a series of power-sapping injuries in recent years and had been dealt to St. Louis.
This night was my first time to watch a big-league game, and, in my young mind, it was the most important first of them all.
The official record shows that 38,117 turned out on that rather chilly Tuesday night, and the game took (gulp!) only one hour, 55 minutes to complete. I always knew Gibson worked fast on the mound, but this seems incredible — what, with the routinely 3-hour-plus extravaganzas we have today.
About the game itself.
Well, for starters, Maris clubbed a double in his first plate appearance for the Cardinals, but the biggest blow of the game came in the third inning when Lou Brock touched Marichal for a three-run homer.
The Giants never recovered.
Adding insult to injury, utility infielder Phil Gagliano socked a solo homer in the seventh, and the other RBIs came from unlikely sources — Gibson, the pitcher, and slick-fielding, light-hitting shortstop Dal Maxvill.
Just to show you how baseball is, two of my favorite Giants — Willie Mays and Willie McCovey — each finished 0-for-4, and young outfielder Ken Henderson, batting leadoff for some odd reason, managed three of San Francisco’s five hits. Go figure.
Bottom line: it was all about Gibson, who went the distance, striking out 13 and walking not a single soul. A masterful performance.
There is, however, an addendum to all this.
After Gagliano’s homer in the seventh, my dad started rounding up the team in preparation for a march to the bus and the long ride back to Bowling Green. All was well until he realized I was nowhere to be found. He later said it was one of the most harrowing moments in his life, and, of course, looking back I can see why.
Finally, I was located, along with WKU player Dee Downing. Turns out, I needed to use the rest room and Dee was assigned to accompany me wherever I went. On the way back to our seats, I decided I wanted to have a better look at the Gateway Arch from the very top of the stadium. Curious me.
All’s well that ends well, though, and we piled into the bus and headed east.
Shortly after we pulled out of St. Louis, my dad, knowing it was my bedtime, gave up his portion of our adjoining seat so I could lay down and go to sleep. He stood in the well of the bus and chatted with the driver the entire way home.
Deep into the morning, Dad and I finally arrived back home. My smiling mom was waiting for her two guys with open arms.
Weary but exhilarated, we smiled too.
It had been a great night at the ballpark.
