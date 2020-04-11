My first trip to Rupp Arena in Lexington came just before Christmas in 1978, and it was a real beauty.
Here’s the way I recall it:
Earlier that fall, I had met Bill Madison. He had formerly played basketball at Butler County High School, but had more recently served in the military, and was now a fellow student at Western Kentucky University as a 23-year-old freshman.
My friends and I loved Bill, and affectionately nicknamed him “Country Bumpkin,” derived from what had been a No. 1 country hit single by Cal Smith in 1974. As time went on, we shortened it to simply, “Bumpkin.”
About mid-December of that year, Bumpkin excitedly said he had scored four tickets to the University of Kentucky Invitational Tournament, at the time an annual event that typically brought some pretty good teams to Rupp.
Finally, it was agreed that Steve Moore, Tommy “Too Tall” Burks and myself, all WKU students and Bowling Green boys from the same neighborhood, along with Bumpkin would make the journey to Lexington, get a cheap motel room and stay for both nights of the event, Dec. 22-23.
In the weeks prior, Bumpkin — as rabid a UK fan as anyone I have ever encountered (and that’s saying a lot) — couldn’t contain himself, and it was understandable why. After all, the Wildcats were defending NCAA champions, having dispatched Duke in the national championship game the previous March.
More than that, though, Bumpkin was revved up because he contended that the tickets he’d secured were of the prime-time variety. He just wouldn’t stop talking about it. Steve, Too Tall and I looked at each other and I said, “Hey guys, this could be pretty good” — daring to envision midcourt seats about five rows up.
Well, the day of the trip arrived and we checked in to our Lexington motel (can’t recall the place, but I assure you it bore no resemblance to the downtown Hyatt Regency) and Bumpkin was just beside himself. Couldn’t wait to get to Rupp, and, to be fair here, we shared at least some degree of his enthusiasm, because none of us had ever been to the arena, which had opened just two years earlier.
So, we left the motel and made our way inside Rupp Arena well before the first game of Friday night’s doubleheader, which featured Kentucky vs. Texas A&M and Syracuse vs. Illinois. We were there so early, in fact, that it would be useless to go to our seats, so we wound up down at floor level to take a good look at the court and its surroundings.
About 30 minutes before the opener, it was time to figure out where our seats were, guessing that we were at least somewhere in the vicinity based on Bumpkin’s two-week nonstop monologue about how first-rate these tickets were.
So, Bumpkin, still in possession of everyone’s tickets, pulls one out of his shirt pocket and hands it to an usher wearing a royal blue sport coat. The bespectacled gentleman, a bit on the elderly side, gave Bumpkin a warm half-smile but never uttered a word. He simply extended his index finger skyward and politely handed the ticket back to Bumpkin.
Steve, Too Tall and I exchanged quizzical glances but, too, said nothing.
So, we follow Bumpkin up to the second level and find another somewhat elderly gentleman in a royal blue sport coat, and, I kid you not, he took a quick glance at Bumpkin’s ticket, didn’t say a word, and, yes, pointed skyward.
Now, we were all clearly concerned because we were halfway up Rupp and, apparently, nowhere near our destination. So, we climbed on the longest staircase I had ever encountered and found our seats — at the very top of the arena in section 241 — literally located on the last row in the end zone, with the wall to our backs.
As only college-age kids can do, we needled Bumpkin to no end. “Is my nose bleeding?” Too Tall asked. “Well, you were right Bumpkin, these are some prime-time seats! Are we still in the central time zone?” Steve chimed in, laughing hysterically. All the while, I had been watching the players, who looked like ants, warm up far below. “Bumpkin, you’ve put us so far away I literally can’t hear the ball bounce on the court.”
Knowing it was all in good fun, Bumpkin smiled sheepishly: “I’ll get that guy,” he murmured, “I’ll get him.”
Little did we know it, but the worst was yet to come for Bumpkin because heavily favored UK wound up being upset that night by Texas A&M.
Bumpkin was shattered, and by the time we got back to our motel that night he was ready to pack up and head \ home.
“Oh no!” I responded. “We came up here for the weekend, and we’re gonna stay the weekend.” And we did.
The next day, we ventured over to the UK campus and walked right into Memorial Coliseum. In the hallways were framed jerseys of Wildcat immortals, some trophies and other memorabilia. We walked through a tunnel and peered at the court, noticing several past-their-prime fellows playing a full-court pickup game.
One of them looked familiar to me, and I finally whispered to the others, “Hey guys, that guy making all those hook shots is Cliff Hagan.” And it was.
The former Owensboro High School superstar and UK All-American and his colleagues were just finishing up, and Hagan noticed us in the corner. I thought we might be getting the heave-ho at this point, but he couldn’t have been more gracious after ambling over to us.
“Hey fellas,” said Hagan, now serving as UK athletic director. “Can I help you?”
We explained we were WKU students who had come to Lexington for the weekend to attend the UKIT.
I suppose he recognized we were all wearing sneakers and he told us we could shoot around on the court awhile if we promised to roll the rack of basketballs that stood adjacent to the court into one of the tunnels when we were finished.
Can you believe it?
So, for the next 90 minutes we played 2-on-2 at one end of Memorial Coliseum.
I vowed to never forget the generosity of Hagan — I never have and I never will.
Later that night, we were back in good ol’ section 241 at Rupp and Bumpkin’s spirits lifted a bit when Kentucky beat Syracuse in the consolation game before Illinois knocked off Texas A&M to win the UKIT championship.
Truth is, we all had a blast, and we had Bumpkin to thank for it.
To say the least, it was a memorable first visit to Rupp Arena — an unforgettable natural high.
