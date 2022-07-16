It hadn’t hit 8:30 in the morning yet on Friday but you sure could tell it was a softball summer day starting out at Jack C. Fisher Park.
All four of the Kentucky Legend Fields at Fisher Park had plenty of action going on in the NSA North Central World Series softball tournament. This was a fastpitch tournament with age groups including 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U. There were teams from Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri along with one from New York in this World Series.
On the back of the Ducks jerseys there were not players names but the We>Me symbols. There was a team called the Stingers, a team called Kryptonite.
The activity certainly wasn’t limited to the fields either. Out by the batting cages there were coaches and dads throwing some pitches to their kids, trying to get their swings timed just right.
“That was a home run right there, that was a home run,” one pitching parent said to the batter who hit a ball hard and high in the air.
Over to another side were pitchers throwing to their catchers, trying to find the perfect strike zone.
There was a coach in one of the dugouts between innings asking his players in the middle of a tough game if they were ready to go home, and they said individually they weren’t done yet. Then another coach was telling them ‘we gotta get the bats going.’
Within an hour, the heat was building a little and there were more teams pulling into Fisher Park, going to find more open spaces to warm up and get ready for games.
This started Wednesday with 35 teams and will go on throughout the weekend with championships decided Sunday.
This NSA World Series was the second straight big, national level event for Kentucky Legend Fields. Last weekend there was a USSSA Class A World Series in baseball at Fisher Park. That event had 34 teams in OBKY.
Of course, hotels have been at a higher occupancy this week and last. Owensboro-Daviess County still knows how to make these events a big deal for the kids. There was a small parade for the NSA teams in conjunction with Friday After Five and an awards ceremony at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame from their skills competition.
“Friday After Five has been a fantastic partner for us with these events, and it’s been a good experience for the teams as well,” said Chris Gendek, director of sports management and destination development for Visit Owensboro.
There have been good crowds this week at Fisher Park, and that has been important considering high gas prices and inflation have been a drag on a lot of budgets for travel teams. Some of those teams are being more selective with where they played this summer. Since this was a national level tournament, it got more of a draw.
The NSA will be back for a third year next summer, and sports tourism groups are looking for more elite level tournaments that are wanting to play at Fisher Park.
“We’re working with Bryson Morrow at the parks and recreation department to find more spots for more elite level tournaments wanting to come here,” Gendek said. There are also new summer tournament organizers who want to play at Fisher Park, and work is being done to try and accommodate them. Morrow is the Fisher Park facilities manager.
Fisher Park has been getting a workout the last couple of weeks with youth softball and youth baseball World Series events. It didn’t seem to mind the exercise Friday morning.
