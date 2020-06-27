Owensboro’s Jack C. Fisher Park will have a new look when it opens back up in August, and the future of the facility appears to be a bright as a cloudless summer day.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the park is undergoing a significant facelift.
“We’ve had an extended closure due to the pandemic, and we’ve taken the opportunity to get a lot of work done during this time,” said Amanda Rogers, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Owensboro. “Right now, there are a lot of moving parts and pieces — the work is ongoing.”
The park is undergoing nearly $3 million in improvements, which includes artificial turf on the infield for the four softball fields (natural grass remains in the outfield), irrigation systems for the infields and outfields, work on the parking lots, playgrounds, batting cages, a ticket booth, rebuilding the maintenance building, repairs to fencing and gating, seating in shaded areas and a new entrance.
“We’re hoping to open back up Aug. 1,” Rogers said, “working with the youth sports guidelines the governor has set forth — we’re trying to figure out how to open within those guidelines.”
Jared Bratcher, sports marketing director for Visit Owensboro, is excited about the possibilities.
“There have been a lot of positive changes,” Bratcher said. “The park is going to be a huge draw when it opens back up.”
Like all parks, Fisher’s spring schedule was short-circuited when the coronavirus shut down sports across America in mid-March.
“We lost some big events early in the season,” Bratcher said. “We lost the BPA Memorial baseball tournament Memorial Day weekend, the BPA state baseball tournament and the USSSA state baseball tournament, and we have likely lost the NSA girls’ softball world series for July, and if it’s played it will be a diminished version of it because of the current uncertainty about travel.”
Nonetheless, Bratcher is hopeful that Fisher Park will begin making up for lost time beginning in August.
“We’ll catch up on the tournaments in August and September, and we’re going to have some tournaments that weren’t originally scheduled,” Bratcher said. “And, these will be sold-out events.
“We anticipate opening the first weekend in August. Of course, we don’t know for sure concerning the state of the pandemic at that point, but that’s our anticipation.”
The city contracted Vescio’s Sports Fields, based in Lexington, for the softball field renovations.
“The fields are going to be versatile in nature,” Rogers said. “They’re going to be set up for baseball and softball, and for boys and girls of various ages. The base-path distances can be adjusted, the pitching mound distances can be adjusted.
“We wanted to maximize the facility’s capabilities so we can bring in people to fill up our hotels and motels, and we do all this in a great partnership we have with Panther Creek Park.”
Bratcher believes the improvements to the softball fields will once again make Fisher Park a prime-time draw for major tournaments.
“The drawbacks were the rainouts, and the turf infields will change all that,” Bratcher said. “The frustration came when teams would travel here, stay in hotels, and then have games rained out — teams are now looking for (artificial) turf facilities to play at.
“It took us several years to get from talking about improvements to the point where we were actually implementing those plans, so until our neighbors catch up, Fisher Park will see a huge boost in attendance.
“We’re very excited about the park’s upgrades, and this makes us very excited about the future.”
