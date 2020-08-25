ST. LOUIS — Paul DeJong drove in three runs in his second game back from battling COVID-19 and Jack Flaherty tossed five shutout innings to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 9-3 Monday.
Paul Goldschmidt homered and also drove in three for the Cardinals, who have won four of five.
Flaherty (2-0), in just his second start in 30 days, allowed one hit in a 64-pitch effort. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.
Flaherty went just 12/3 innings in a 9-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. It was the shortest start of his career.
The Cardinals were off 17 days earlier this season after the team was struck by a virus outbreak. St. Louis is 8-5 since the extended break.
Brewers 4, Reds 2
MILWAUKEE — Justin Smoak homered and drove in three runs as Milwaukee cooled off Trevor Bauer and snapped a four-game skid.
Bauer (3-1) began the game with an 0.68 ERA that led the majors, but fell behind 4-0 in the first four innings as the Brewers reversed their season-long trend of slow starts.
Cubs 9, Tigers 3
DETROIT — Javier Báez hit two home runs and Chicago Cubs became the second franchise in major league history to post 11,000 wins, beating Detroit.
Only the Giants have won more, with 11,179 victories after starting in New York in 1883 and later moving to San Francisco.
Marlins 11, Nationals 8
WASHINGTON — Jesús Aguilar drove in three runs and Miami defeated Washington, taking three of the five games in the series.
Miami entered the series on a five-game losing streak. They now exit Nationals Park just above .500 at 12-11.
Rangers 3, Athletics 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Lance Lynn struck out eight in another workhorse start, Isiah-Kiner Falefa hit a go-ahead homer and Texas Rangers ended its eight-game losing streak.
Lynn (4-0) threw 105 pitches over six innings, the big right-hander’s 31st consecutive start since May 2019 throwing at least 100 pitches. That is exactly half the last longer such streak in the majors — 62 in a row by Justin Verlander while with the Detroit Tigers from March 2011 until September 2012.
Twins 3, Indians 2
CLEVELAND — Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer and Nelson Cruz connected for a solo shot to lead injury-riddled Minnesota to a win over Cleveland in the opener of a three-game series between the AL Central’s top teams.
Blue Jays 6, Rays 4
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Toronto beat Tampa Bay.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also homered for the Blue Jays, and Thomas Hatch (2-1) worked two scoreless innings for the win. He got his first big league victory in Friday’s game against the Rays.
