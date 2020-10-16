Ben Flaherty’s versatility is such that he can haul in a long reception for a touchdown, then go snap the ball for the extra point.
The Owensboro High School senior did just that on Friday night, along with several other things to help the Red Devils to a 28-14 win at Owensboro Catholic.
“The first touchdown catch the other night he got hit pretty hard, got up, went out snapped the ball, and we hit the PAT,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “It was 7-7 at halftime.”
Flaherty caught six passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He was targeted six times by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.
It was Flaherty’s biggest offensive night in quite a while.
“I know we’re going to get it going offensively, it’s just a matter of who is it going to be,” Flaherty said. “Any receiver can go out and do what I do. We’ve got so many options.
“My teammates were opening me up to get yards.”
That is what’s supposed to happen in Owensboro’s offense, where running precise receiving routes and blocking downfield are expected.
“He runs great routes; if somebody else is open, that’s the result of everybody else running great routes,” Fallin said. “By the nature of our offense, we can look at the film and predict where certain things are going to be open, we can predict where we’re going to have personnel mismatches. But any given game can be somebody’s night to have a big night from week to week.”
Flaherty has made an interception from his cornerback spot, and he also had a 66-yard punt return for a touchdown at Muhlenberg County.
“Just to get on the field, I like anything,” Flaherty said. “I’ve been mostly defense so far this year.”
Flaherty likes being on that side of the ball.
“Just getting to hit people,” Flaherty said. “Some days I like offense better, some days I like defense better. I mean, the last game you can’t not like offense. When you get a pick it’s fun to play on defense.”
Flaherty has had an ability to know what to do with a turnover if one is created.
Flaherty had a 38-yard fumble return for a touchdown as a junior.
“He’s not the biggest guy, not the fastest guy, but he is super tough, super coachable,” Fallin said. “He does everything we ask him to do; he’s got great hand-eye coordination.
“He has really good instincts, he’s our safety in kickoff. He knows where to be all the time.”
Flaherty is listed at 6-foot-1, 144-pounds. He is considered a good blocker both on the outside at the line of scrimmage and down field after a teammate catches a pass.
Fallin was pleased to see Flaherty have some offensive success last week. Flaherty now has 11 catches for 251 yards and two touchdowns on the season.
“The key is when you have that opportunity to capitalize, catch the ball. He made the most of it,” Fallin said. “The (touchdown) late is kind of what iced it. Gavin got flushed out of the pocket, Ben kept working to get open, got back in Gavin’s vision from the opposite side of the field. He went up and caught a contested ball that gave us first-and-goal at the 5-yard line. Then we scored two plays later.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.