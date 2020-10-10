Owensboro High School football coach Jay Fallin is fond of saying, “The best ability is reliability.”
Red Devils senior wide receiver Ben Flaherty embodied that tried-and-true phrase on Friday night.
A senior who does everything but tape ankles pregame, Flaherty was simply uncontainable — catching a pair of key touchdown passes from Gavin Wimsatt to spur OHS to a 28-14 come-from-behind conquest of Owensboro Catholic in a battle of undefeated teams at Steele Stadium.
The victory — the Red Devils’ first on the Aces’ home turf since 2014 — clinched yet another City-County championship for Owensboro (5-0), and Flaherty was right in the middle of it all evening long.
“Ben played a great, great football game for us,” Fallin said. “It was just a tremendous individual effort and performance on his part.
“He does a little bit of everything on both sides of the ball and on special teams, and we have to work at getting him some rest on occasion.”
The Aces, however, had things going their way early on, controlling the tenor of the contest with sustained drives and milking the play clock before virtually every snap.
Catholic got on the board first with some razzle-dazzle late in the first period, as Braden Mundy — on a well-designed double reverse — heaved a 37-yard scoring pass to Reid Clark to provide the Aces a 7-0 lead.
It stayed that way until the Wimsatt-to-Flaherty connection began to heat up late in the first half.
The Red Devils marched 78 yards in six plays to pull even on their final possession before intermission. Wimsatt’s 33-yard mid-drive strike to Flaherty set up a 20-yard touchdown pass to Flaherty with only 17.8 seconds remaining in the half.
“I can’t overstate how important it was for us to get in the end zone at the end of the half,” Fallin said. “That was big.”
OHS took command in the second half.
Wimsatt completed a 37-yard TD strike to Flaherty on the opening possession of the third period, and Austin Gough scored on a 6-yard run at 2:58 of the third to cap an eight-play, 80-yard drive that was fueled by two Wimsatt completions to Flaherty totaling 38 yards.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Owensboro put the game on ice with a six-play, 67-yard scoring march capped by Wimsatt’s 5-yard TD aerial to Treyvon Tinsley that made it 28-7. The big play of the drive was a 42-yard completion from Wimsatt to Flaherty.
The Aces (4-1) scored at 1:17 of the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Chris Boarman.
“Overall, I’m pleased with our kids’ effort,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “We’ve come a long way in a year’s time. I’m never going to be satisfied with a loss, of course, but I think our kids know what kind of team we are.
“We squandered some opportunities we should have taken advantage of, and you can’t do that against a team like Owensboro — you have to make the most of every chance you get to score.”
After a slow start, Wimsatt rallied to finish 18-of-33 through the air for 316 yards and three touchdowns. Owensboro was limited to only 41 yards rushing, however, and finished with 357 total yards.
Catholic passed for 107 yards and rushed for 125 to finish with 232 yards of total offense. Mundy led all rushers with 60 yards on 11 carries.
Next Friday, OHS is scheduled to host Graves County (4-1) in a key Class 5-A district matchup, and Owensboro Catholic is slated to visit undefeated Hancock County (4-0) in a critical Class 2-A district showdown.
OWENSBORO 0-7-14-7 — 28
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7-0-0-7 — 14
OC-Clark 37 pass from Mundy (Payne kick)
OHS-Flaherty 20 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
OHS-Flaherty 37 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
OHS-Gough 6 run (Lanz kick)
OHS-Tinsley 5 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
OC-Boarman 1 run (Payne kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.