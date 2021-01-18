FLORIDA STATE AT NO. 16 LOUISVILLE
Tipoff: 6 p.m. CT.
Site: KFC Yum! Center, Louisville.
Records: Florida State 7-2, 3-1 in ACC. Louisville 9-2, 4-1 in ACC.
Series: Louisville leads 34-13.
Last meeting: Florida State won 82-67 on Feb. 24, 2020 in Tallahassee.
TV: ESPN.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
