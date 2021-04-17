Floyd Central (Ind.) beat Owensboro High School 15-6 in a baseball game on Friday.
Floyd Central scored seven runs in the first inning.
Connor Hallmark was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for OHS. Ethan Gibson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
FLOYD CENTRAL 711 030 3 — 15 13 0
OWENSBORO 001 023 0 — 6 9 4
WP-Thompson. LP-Hallmark. 2B-Tripure, Hogan, Sorg, Slaughter (F). Kimbrell (O). 3B-Hogan (F).
SOFTBALL MUHLENBERG COUNTY 15 OWENSBORO 0
Muhlenberg County won in four innings in Greenville.
Sophia Wilkins was 4-for-4 with five RBIs for the Lady Mustangs. Karissa Pendley 2-3 with three RBIs.
Muhlenberg County is 3-6. Owensboro is 2-2.
OWENSBORO 000 0 0 — 0 2 2
MUHLENBERG 2(12)4 — 15 17 0
WP-Davis. LP-na. 2B-Wilkins, Rose (M).
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 10 GRAYSON COUNTY 3
Cassidy Morris and Katherine Hibbit had solo home runs to lead Trinity. Morris also had three RBIs.
Hibbit and Allie Barnett each had a double. Barnett was also the winning pitcher.
Trinity is 4-6 and has won four straight games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.