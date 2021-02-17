Very early in her basketball career Apollo High School, Zoe Floyd sat down with E-Gals coaches Natalie Payne and Willis McClure, who explained to the freshman how they envisioned her role in the program.

“Our coaches wanted me to be aggressive and pick up the scraps, and they assured me there would be a lot of scraps to pick up,” recalled Floyd, now a 5-foot-9 senior power forward in her third year as a starter. “That’s been fine with me ever since, I love being physical, I like the contact, and I love playing that role.”

And, Floyd has always played it well.

This season, she is averaging 8.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, while making a team-best 63% of her shots from the field. In the E-Gals’ recent Senior Night victory over Greenwood, Floyd and teammate Kassidy Daugherty each scored 18 points.

“The coaches did a good job of noticing that the player on me couldn’t guard me, and they started running stuff to get the ball inside,” Floyd said. “And, if I didn’t have an open shot I just kicked it out to Kassidy and others on the perimeter to get them open shots.”

Floyd’s play has impressed Payne.

“Zoe’s playing well,” Payne said. “She showed in the Greenwood game that she can be a force on the inside, She was feeling it and we did a pretty good job of getting her the basketball. She was feeding off us getting her the ball and she really had a great game.

“She’s a good rebounder for us and she relishes that role of doing the clean-up work on the inside. She knows her role and she plays it very well — that’s her game.”

Apollo, one of the preseason favorites for the 3rd Region championship, is currently in its second COVID-19 quarantine and will not return to the hardwood until Feb. 23.

“It’s been extremely frustrating,” Floyd said of the shutdowns. “You wait for four years to have your big senior season and dream of cutting down the nets, and then we go through all this — it’s been pretty tough.

“But we’re not done. We’ve still got time to put it all together. We came out of the first quarantine and played well in three victories and that was encouraging to everyone in the program.”

Indeed, Apollo (5-3) was solid in convincing wins over Hopkinsville (60-32), Hancock County (65-42), and Greenwood (61-51) — all without senior standout Amber Dunn, who has been sidelined with an ankle injury since the season-opener against Webster County.

“We miss her in a lot of ways,” Floyd said of Dunn, who is hoping to return in time for the postseason. “She brings a lot to the table for us.

“We’ve done a pretty good job stepping up with Amber out, we have a strong bench, but it’s not the same without her on the court. We have a prayer circle for her and we want her back at the end of the season.”

Beyond the hopeful return of Dunn, who averaged a double-double last season as a junior, Floyd believes communication is the key for the E-Gals moving forward.

“When we’re talking to each other on the court we’re a completely different team,” Floyd said. “We’ve worked a lot on our defense, which starts our offense, and our rebounding has been pretty solid — everybody’s had to chip in there with Amber being out.

“But the real key to me is our on-court communication — if we continue to do this, we’ll become the best team we can be.”