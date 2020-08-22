City-County football head coaches were pleased by the KHSAA Board of Control’s Thursday decision to keep its current plan in place, which is to begin mandatory practice on Monday and play season-opening games on Sept. 11.
Due to the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic, the board’s decision is contingent on clearance from Gov. Andy Beshear, as well as state and local health and educational entities.
“Hopefully, we’ll get the green light between now and Monday,” Owensboro High School head coach Jay Fallin said. “I thought it was encouraging that the board’s vote was overwhelming (16-2). They’ve had access to a lot of data in this throughout, and they believe this is the best path for us to take.
“We’re still waiting for the go-ahead from some different groups — time will tell.”
If clearance is granted, players would don helmets for the first time and weekly practice allotments would increase from 6 hours to 7.5 hours.
“It will appear much more like a football practice than it has over the last nine weeks,” Fallin said. “We would be installing and running plays.
“As a coaching staff, we have a very tight window to get our team ready to play, but we’re prepared for the next phase of practice, and our players are also prepared.”
Apollo first-year head coach John Edge was not surprised by the board’s vote.
“This was the decision I thought was going to be made,” Edge said. “Throughout the process the KHSAA has handled this the right way. They’ve done the right thing and we, as a team, have done the right thing — we’ve done everything they’ve asked us to do.
“It’s time for us to get out there and go, and we’re ready to go — our kids are elated by the board’s decision, and they’re excited about taking the next step toward the start of the season.”
Edge also feels the pinch of time.
“We’re going to have to cram a lot of stuff in pretty quickly, for sure,” Edge said. “But I’m confident we’ll be able to do it — every other team out there is facing the same challenges.
“We’ll start getting kids lined up the right way and setting things in motion. We’ll get into plays, formations, put the product out on the field and see what it looks like.”
Daviess County head coach Matt Brannon is also eager for his team to take the next step.
“We’ve been through two months of conditioning, not really knowing how things were going to turn out, so I see (Thursday’s) decision as a positive,” Brannon said. “It’s kind of what I expected.
“We’ve been really proud of our guys through all this. Their attitudes and efforts have been great, and I feel like they got some good news with this latest decision by the KHSAA board.”
Brannon also feels the urgency to move quickly.
“We don’t have a lot of time, so we’re going to have to hit the ground running,” he said. “We’ll go through the entire playbook and learn as many plays as we can as quickly as we can. We also must evaluate positions, and we’ll have to make adjustments on the fly. This is how we have to approach the season.”
Owensboro Catholic head coach Jason Morris is also ready to go.
“I’m excited for our team moving forward, no doubt,” said Morris, who also serves as the school’s athletic director. “The kids have done the right thing since March, and, in my mind, they have proven that we can do this safely.
“We’ll put the helmets on and continue to get ready for the season, and we will continue to take all the health and safety precautions we’ve been taking.”
The Aces also will move quickly.
“We don’t have much time to put in our schemes,” Morris said. “The way we’re going to approach this is to play very basic football early on, and then we may add some things as the season goes along.
“We want to do what we do, and do it as well as we possibly can.”
