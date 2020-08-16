Area high school football head coaches remain optimistic that some form of a KHSAA football season will be played this fall amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Significantly more will be known when the KHSAA Board of Control meets Thursday, but the glass remains half-full in the eyes of those men running the programs at Apollo, Daviess County, Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic.
“I think we’ll play,” said John Edge, who is preparing for his first season at the helm of the Apollo Eagles. “Our coaches association and (KHSAA commissioner) Julian Tackett have done a good job with the protocols, and I believe we’re in a position to play the season.
“I don’t think they would allow us to practice (voluntarily) all this time without making every attempt to play the season.”
Edge also sees the recommendation of Gov. Andy Beshear for in-person schooling not to begin until Sept. 28 as, perhaps, a positive factor regarding football and other fall sports.
“In late July, Fayette County and Jefferson County public schools announced that they were starting the school year virtual,” Edge noted, “and (the KHSAA) later said that they will be eligible to compete in fall sports as long as students are enrolled, so I don’t see this hurting us at all.”
The KHSAA earlier announced Aug. 24 as the target date for the first mandatory practices, with helmets on for the first time, but the situation remains fluid.
“Everybody has good numbers — the kids want to play,” Edge said. “They ask questions about the situation all the time, but we just tell them that we are going to control what we can control.
“Our goal right now is to go out and get faster and stronger every day. We have to assume we’re going to play a season, and that’s the mindset we’re approaching it with.”
Apollo is set to open its season Sept. 11 at Owensboro.
Speaking of the Red Devils, head coach Jay Fallin is also hopeful for a season.
“I feel confident that the KHSAA has put a plan in place for us to follow, and I hope we can do so safely,” Fallin said. “It’s possible there will be more delays, and it’s possible that there will be cancellations and forfeits to deal with, but I do believe there is every intention to have a football season in Kentucky.
“I feel encouraged by how our young men have handled the last eight weeks — they’ve handled the challenge very well. The kids are working very hard, and all of us are trying to follow the health and safety protocols to the letter.
“We’re excited about the opportunity to play.”
As are the Daviess County Panthers, who are scheduled to host Ohio County on Sept. 11.
“I think there’s a lot of uncertainty, for sure,” DCHS head coach Matt Brannon said, “but I don’t think (the KHSAA) will cancel the season on Thursday.
“We could see another delay, with the current climate the way it is, and I think we’re fighting perception more than anything else. But I think starting the school year virtually actually helps us. That move, in my mind, gives us a better shot to play — we’ve kind of created our own bubble, so to speak.”
“To me, canceling high school sports makes it riskier for kids. I think they’re safer in this environment than they are outside of it.”
Owensboro Catholic, which will begin the school year with in-person classes, is also staying the course with regard to the 2020 high school football season.
“I don’t think anything’s really changed at this point, and we’re preparing to play a season,” Aces head coach Jason Morris said. “Keeping our kids focused has not been an issue to this point, but they’re also very eager to move on to the next step and play football — they want to get out there and compete, and I understand that completely.
“We’re treating every day the same, still conditioning, still committed to being as prepared as we can possibly be for a successful season, and I have every confidence that we’ll be ready to play when the time comes.”
Catholic is scheduled to open at home Sept. 11 against Mount Vernon (Ind.).
Another key day to watch will be Tuesday, when Jefferson County Public Schools — ahead of the KHSAA gathering on Thursday — is expected to announce its intentions regarding competing in fall sports this school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.