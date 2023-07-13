Excitement and energy were the early catch phrases for high school football teams starting back to the first level of practice after the KHSAA mandate dead period ended at the start of this week.
“It’s an exciting time,” Owensboro High School coach Jay Fallin said. “We come out of the dead period, we’re back into mandatory football activity. There’s another level of intensity. We finally got everybody back out there, and you’re ready to focus on building your team.”
Owensboro finished 11-3 and reached the semifinals of the Class 5-A playoffs last season.
The feeling was the same at Owensboro Catholic.
“We’re excited to get back at it,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “We have a lot of seniors, it’s their last, first day of practice is what we called it. It’s about like baseball opening day, it’s a special feeling getting back out after the dead period.”
Owensboro Catholic finished 9-4 and won two games in the Class 2-A playoffs.
Apollo coach John Edge liked the carryover from June workouts to what he’s seen early in this practice timeframe. Teams are in helmets and shorts until June 22 when they can go in shells. Full gear can be used on Aug. 1, according to the KHSAA sports season reference calendar.
“Since we had people show up in June and did the work, we’ve got a lot of people in shape,” Edge said. “They’re getting through practice and we’re still getting a lot out of them in the fourth quarter of practice. What we’re trying to do is just get the little things accomplished, timing of everything with run game, pass game, everything supposed to get to with coverages, stunts. I love what I’ve seen so far.”
Apollo finished 2-9 last season.
Daviess County did conditioning tests on Monday, and Tuesday the team was on the field working in helmets for the first time.
More from this section
“You’re looking for energy and competition,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “Without contact these first two weeks, you have to be creative in how you judge your personnel. You want competition to start from the first time you step on the field. We’re getting out there and teaching the kids to practice with the pace we’re looking for. You have to teach the young ones how to operate. There’s a lot of teaching, a lot film work, a lot of board work.”
Daviess County finished 7-5 and won a game in the Class 6-A playoffs.
There is a definite sense of urgency that will build over the next couple of weeks, then more on the way to first live practices and scrimmages.
“You’ve got to build a team,” Fallin said. “It’s a big puzzle, there are dozens, and dozens and dozens of pieces. This is the start of that process. Guys have got to get back in shape. They’re coming back from the dead period, we’ve got to build back to a baseline of conditioning. There’s just so much to do, get all the offense, defense and special teams installed. There’s a real sense of urgency, a feeling every second matters.”
Seconds were important during the DC sprint tests.
“I was pleased with our tests Monday,” Brannon said. “We did 20 40 yard sprints and timed them. Maybe 10 out of 100 kids didn’t get every sprint.”
This is the time of early preseason preparation where teams have 7-on-7 competitions with other schools. There is a tournament at McCracken County on Friday. Next weekend there is a large 7-on-7 tournament at Eastern Kentucky University that is scheduled to have 72 teams.
“We can get a lot of competition reps there,” Fallin said.
This early in preseason practice, seeing any level of competition is a good thing.
“We are deep and can compete with each other,” Morris said. “The way we can practice, I was excited about seeing guys competing against each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.