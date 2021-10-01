Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today’s game: Daviess County at McCracken County.
Anonymous coach says: This shapes up to be an outstanding, competitive Class 6-A game, and a lot of district implications will be on the line. Both Daviess County and McCracken County can score points, so the team that makes the fewest mistakes and plays the better defense will come away with the win in this one.
The pick: Daviess County 42, McCracken County 28
