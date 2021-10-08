Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today’s game: Butler County at Owensboro Catholic.
Anonymous coach says: Butler County rolls into Steele Stadium with a 4-2 overall record and is coming off a highly-competitive overtime loss to Class 2-A rival Hancock County. The Bears are an improved team, and Jagger Henderson is a very good quarterback, but Butler County can’t score enough points to beat Catholic, which has really played well the past two weeks. The Aces win big.
The pick: Owensboro Catholic 49, Butler County 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.