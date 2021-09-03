Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique one of the upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today's game: Owensboro at Daviess County
Anonymous coach says: This is an interesting matchup of two dynamic quarterbacks. If Owensboro comes to play mistake-free, it will be winning very big. But, not so fast, as Lee Corso says. Daviess County can make plays and frustrate the Owensboro defense. If Daviess County can win in the trenches and not give up big plays on defense, it can win this game.
The pick: Daviess County 35, Owensboro 28.
