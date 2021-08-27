ANONYMOUS COACH
Each week, the Messenger-Inquirer will ask a high school football head coach or assistant coach to critique upcoming games in the Owensboro area.
Today's games: Owensboro at Apollo; Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County.
Anonymous coach says: Apollo is always a tough place to play and they'll be ready to play this big City-County game. I expect it to be close for awhile, maybe even throughout the first half, but in the end Owensboro's overall team speed will win out. I know people are giving Daviess County a lot of credit for winning the way they did against Meade, and it was a good win, but Catholic is a very tough team for them to play. DC plays a lot of kids both ways, and I think this will also be a factor in the game. I see the Aces finding a way to win this one late.
The picks: Owensboro 42, Apollo 14; Owensboro Catholic 35, Daviess County 28
