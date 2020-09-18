DAVIESS COUNTY AT OWENSBORO
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Daviess County 1-0. Owensboro 1-0.
Radio: WVJS-AM 1420, 92.9 FM.
Last year: Owensboro won 55-17.
What to watch: Owensboro High School delivered a dominating performance in dropping Apollo, 50-13, in the season opener last week. The Red Devils looked like a different team, both on offense and defense, in the second half. Ethan Avery was a machine running the ball with 162 yards and a couple of long touchdown runs for OHS. Daviess County played well in the second half of a 41-16 win over Ohio County. The Panthers ran the ball with authority in the second half, with Bryson Parm going for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Joe Humphreys is scheduled to be back at quarterback for DC. The Panthers will have to be at their best against an OHS squad that looked like it was in midseason form.
MEADE COUNTY AT APOLLO
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: Meade County 1-0. Apollo 0-1.
Last year: Apollo won 49-28.
Radio: None locally.
What to watch: Apollo held up well early against Owensboro, but it got worn down in the second half. The Eagles will want to be in better condition against a Meade County team that beat John Hardin in its season opener. Harold Patterson should be improved running the ball after the first game. Damian Lovinsky also should have a better feel with running and throwing the ball at quarterback for the Eagles. Lovinsky accounted for 184 yards in total offense in Apollo’s 50-13 loss to OHS.
OHIO COUNTY AT MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Greenville.
Records: Ohio County 0-1. Muhlenberg County 0-1.
Last year: Muhlenberg County won 34-20.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9. WKYA-FM 105.5.
What to watch: Both teams are looking for a victory after tough opening games. Ohio County competed in stretches at Daviess County before the Panthers prevailed, 41-16. Q’Daryius Jennings may find more running room against Muhlenberg County after gaining over 100 yards against DC. Devin Gott also showed some arm strength at quarterback for Ohio County. Muhlenberg County will need to find a way to improve on the 170 yards it had in total offense in a 32-12 loss to McLean County.
BARREN COUNTY AT HANCOCK COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: Hancock County 1-0. Barren County 1-0.
Last year: Barren County won 41-7.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7. WKCM-FM 97.9
What to watch: Cole Dixon had a big game at quarterback for the Hornets in their road win at Edmonson County. Dixon did good things through the air and on the ground, throwing for 130 yards on 6-of-10 passing and running eight times for a team-high 96 yards and a touchdown in the 26-14 season-opening victory. Hancock County put up a whopping 420 yards in total offense, 290 on the ground.
McLEAN COUNTY AT BUTLER COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Morgantown.
Records: McLean County 1-0. Butler County 1-0.
Last year: McLean County won 55-32.
Radio: None locally.
What to watch: The Cougars had a high-octane start to their season with a 32-12 win at Muhlenberg County. Braeden Peercy got the most done on the ground for McLean County, running for 110 yards on nine carries, with a 46-yard touchdown. Connor Baldwin also completed two touchdown passes for a total of 49 yards to big target Brady Dame. Butler County got 136 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Jagger Henderson in a 34-32 win last week over Hart County.
