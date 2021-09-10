Owensboro Catholic at Owensboro
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 0-3. Owensboro 2-1.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 28-14 at Steele Stadium.
What’s at stake: With Gavin Wimsatt set to enroll early at Rutgers University, the Red Devils will entrust their offense to junior quarterback Kasey Boone, who has seen limited action. OHS features a high-powered attack led by Kenyata Carbon, who has scored eight touchdowns in the last two games. The winless Aces played well, defensively, in last week’s loss to Union County, but lacked punch offensively. Catholic faces a stiff test in this one.
Daviess County at Floyd Central (Ind.)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. (CT)
Site: Highlanders Stadium, Floyd Knobs, Ind.
Records: Daviess County 2-1. Floyd Central (Ind.) 0-3.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: For the second consecutive season, DC went toe-to-toe with Owensboro in last week’s 49-42 loss at Reid Stadium. Panthers quarterback Joe Humphreys continued to light up the scoreboard and stat sheet, passing for 378 yards and four touchdowns as DC rolled up 509 yards of total offense. Floyd Central, meanwhile, has struggled to score against a quality schedule. The winless Highlanders has been outscored 109-7.
North Hardin at Apollo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: North Hardin 1-2. Apollo 1-2.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: A pair of up-and-down teams will be looking for a semblance of consistency in this one. The Eagles dropped their second consecutive game last Friday, losing 43-13 at undefeated Central Hardin. Noah Rhinerson scored on a TD run and Christian Combs tossed a scoring pass to Evan Miller in a 30-point loss at Cecilia. North Hardin, meanwhile, lost at Louisville Manual, 35-7. The Trojans’ balanced attack is led by QB Manie Wimberly.
Muhlenberg County at McLean County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Muhlenberg County 1-2. McLean County 2-1.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 105.3.
Last yea’s game: McLean County won 32-12 in Greenville.
What’s at stake: Both teams will be attempting to bounce back from defeats. McLean County fell 49-30 at Grayson County, but got a huge game from Brady Dame, who scored four touchdowns, including an 80-yard kickoff return for a score to open the game. Cougars QB Brodie Cline threw for three touchdowns, all to Dame. The Mustangs were shut out at home by Hopkins County Central and have scored only eight points in their last two outings.
Hancock County at Edmonson County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Wildcat Field, Brownsville.
Records: Hancock County 3-0. Edmonson County 0-3.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Hancock County won 26-14 in Brownsville.
What’s at stake: The Hornets roll in undefeated and are coming off last week’s 50-7 win at Ohio County. Hancock County is led by fullback Logan Willis, who rushed for 214 yards and two TDs against the Eagles. Crafty quarterback Cole Dixon also had a big night, passing for two TDs and running for another. Edmonson County has forfeited its last two games due to COVID-19 cancellations. The Wildcats lost their opener 43-0 to Grayson County.
