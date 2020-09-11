APOLLO AT OWENSBORO
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WVJS-AM 1420, 92.9 FM.
Last year: Owensboro won 46-0.
What to watch: This is an intriguing season opener on several fronts. It’s a prime City-County matchup right out of the gate. Gavin Wimsatt will start his junior season at quarterback with OHS after a summer full of college football recruiting attention. The Red Devils should put points up with their offensive talent. John Edge returns to coach a City-County team with his debut at Apollo High School. Harold Patterson should be a force running the ball for the Eagles.
OHIO COUNTY AT DAVIESS COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year: Daviess County won 39-6.
What to watch: Daviess County is looking for a strong start after winning its last three regular-season games in 2019. Joe Humphreys will be back at quarterback after throwing for 1,388 yards and 11 touchdowns. Ohio County is expecting big things from senior running back Q’Daryius Jennings, who rushed for 1,026 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games last season. He also caught 19 passes for 331 yards and five touchdowns. Jennings will have an experienced offensive line to run behind.
MOUNT VERNON (IND.) AT OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Season opener for Owensboro Catholic. Mount Vernon 3-0.
Last year: Teams did not play.
Radio: None locally.
What to watch: Mount Vernon has a three-game advantage on the field because Indiana started its high school football season earlier. Mount Vernon has also rolled to a 3-0 start. Those early games could be a big factor for an Owensboro Catholic team that is starting a new quarterback in Lincoln Clancy. This will be a challenging opener for Catholic, but the Aces will compete.
McLEAN COUNTY AT MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Greenville.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Last year: McLean County won 20-8.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
What to watch: McLean County would like a solid start after having a magical run that ended in the regional Class 2-A playoffs. Timing is key with McLean County’s hybrid Wing T, and Matthew Miller will be at the controls at quarterback. McLean County wants to try and open up the passing game some and get the ball to Brady Dame (6-4) vertically down the field. The Cougars feel Dame could be important in the offense. Muhlenberg County will be looking for playmakers on the offensive side early in the season.
HANCOCK COUNTY AT EDMONSON COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Brownsville.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Last year: Hancock County won 36-27.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7, WKCM-FM 97.9.
What to watch: This was one of Hancock County’s better overall games last season. Xander Early went for 177 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. The Hornets’ defense held Edmonson County to negative-16 yards on the ground although they gave up 27 points in the win. Darian Clay returns at running back to potentially give Hancock County a serious dual threat with Early in the backfield. Sophomore Cole Dixon is back at quarterback for the Hornets.
