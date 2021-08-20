APOLLO AT OWENSBORO CATHOLIC
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Apollo won 10-0.
What’s at stake: Owensboro Catholic’s Braden Mundy is the most consistent playmaker in this game, based on what he was able to do for the Aces last season, when he ran for 755 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 31 passes for 437 yards and eight touchdowns before moving to quarterback. Lincoln Clancy will be the starting quarterback for Catholic. Apollo will be relying on junior quarterback Christian Combs, along with junior Donte Dixon and sophomore Noah Rhinerson at running back, to ignite the offensive production.
ST. XAVIER AT OWENSBORO
Kickoff: 6:30 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: A big-time matchup to open Owensboro’s season at Rash Stadium will draw a lot of attention throughout western Kentucky and the state. OHS senior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt will be the headliner in this game, as the Rutgers commit will test himself against one of the top Class 6-A defensive units in St. X. Jack Sivori will be the starting quarterback for St. X after battling injuries for a couple of seasons.
DAVIESS COUNTY AT MEADE COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Hamilton Field, Brandenburg.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: Daviess County running back Bryson Parm will be out for much of this season after suffering a collarbone injury in a scrimmage recently. Parm’s loss will be difficult for the Panthers, as he ran for 1,069 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. His spot will be filled by Gunnar Evans, a 5-foot-8, 180-pound senior. Quarterback Joe Humphreys may also be getting more running plays in the run-pass option game.
OHIO COUNTY AT McLEAN COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: Brady Dame is the primary offensive weapon for McLean County at receiver after posting 381 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in a five-game season in 2020. Q’Dariyus Jennings has graduated from Ohio County, along with his 973 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Devin Gott returns at quarterback after throwing for 849 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY AT HANCOCK COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: Season opener for both teams.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: The Hornets are looking to build on a fine 6-2 season in 2020, and a good place to start would be with a win over their rivals from Breckinridge County. Cole Dixon is back at quarterback for the Hornets after throwing for 468 yards and six touchdowns last season. Logan Willis returns at fullback after running for 613 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago.
