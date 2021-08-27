Owensboro at Apollo
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: Apollo 1-0, OHS 0-1.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 50-13.
What’s at stake: Apollo will look to continue the momentum it built in last week’s 44-27 win over Owensboro Catholic, while the Red Devils have an opportunity to bounce back after a 51-38 season-opening setback to St. Xavier. Eagles quarterback Christian Combs threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns last week, while Noah Rhinerson hauled in three receiving TDs and added a rushing score. OHS signal-caller Gavin Wimsatt threw for 282 yards with a pair of TDs and ran for an additional score, and running back Tramel Barksdale rushed for 107 yards and a TD.
Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County
Kickoff: 8 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: DC 1-0, Catholic 0-1.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Did not play (COVID-19 cancellation).
What’s at stake: Daviess County has a chance to get a leg up against City-County competition, while the Aces will try to get back on track. In last week’s 30-0 victory at Meade County, the Panthers set the tone defensively by holding the Green Wave to just 132 yards of total offense. Offensively, DC got rushing scores from Carter Hamilton and Damarien Garner. For the Aces, Braden Mundy is expected to start at QB after catching three passes for 83 yards and a TD last week. Catholic’s Hunter Monroe also rushed for 102 yards and a score against Apollo.
Muhlenberg County at Hancock County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: Both 1-0.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7; WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: Both teams won their respective season openers, but Muhlenberg County’s victory came as a result of last week’s COVID-19 forfeit by Fort Campbell. The Mustangs are anxious to get back on the gridiron, while Hancock County is looking for a second consecutive win. Last week, the Hornets rolled to a 44-0 victory at Breckinridge County after Logan Willis rushed for 123 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Aiden Weatherholt also rushed for two scores, and Cole Dixon threw for 128 yards and a TD in the Hornets’ road victory.
Ohio County at Warren East
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Raider Stadium, Bowling Green.
Records: Both 0-1.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: Both teams are looking to get into the win column following losses last week. The Eagles dropped a nail-biting 38-30 affair at McLean County, while Warren East was routed 37-0 by Logan County. Matthew Smith led Ohio County with 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while reserve QB Jake Simmons threw for 165 yards and two TDs. The undermanned Eagles played with just 23 players due to COVID protocols. Warren East was limited to just 151 yards of total offense, with running back Quinton Hollis rushing for 110 yards on 21 carries.
McLean County at Washington (Ind.)
Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday
Site: Washington, Indiana.
Records: McLean 1-0, Washington 0-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: The Cougars have an opportunity to win their second straight outing after COVID-19 wiped out much of their 2020 season. Last week, McLean County rushed for 338 yards in a 38-30 win over Ohio County. Lucas Mauzy ran for 104 yards and three touchdowns, while James Haerle racked up 106 yards and a TD. The Cougars were originally slated to face Breckinridge County on Friday, but COVID quarantine within the Fighting Tigers program forced a cancellation. McLean’s replacement opponent, Washington (Ind.), went 5-6 last year.
