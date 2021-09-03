Owensboro at Daviess County
Kickoff: 6 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Owensboro 1-1. Daviess County 2-0.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9; WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 42-24 at OHS.
What’s at stake: Daviess County is off to a sizzling start, averaging 43 points per game and surrendering just 9.5 points through the first two weeks of the season. QB Joe Humphreys torched Owensboro Catholic for 567 yards and six TDs in last week’s 56-19 rout. The Panthers, however, face a different animal in OHS, which bounced back from a season-opening loss to St. Xavier by clobbering Apollo, 44-7. Kenyata Carbon, who scored four TDs last week, and QB Gavin Wimsatt will be hard to handle on the fast Reid Stadium turf. This one shapes up to be a high-octane dandy.
Union County at Owensboro Catholic
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Union County 2-0. Owensboro Catholic 0-2.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: The visiting Braves are off to a fast start, with wins over Madisonville-North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central. Union County is led by running backs Corithian Seales-Portee (156 yards, 4 TDs) and Kanye Pollard (113 yards, TD), along with quarterback Cannon Sheffer (15-of-31, 235 yards, 3 TDs, 0 interceptions). The winless Aces are looking for answers on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Catholic has played all four of its quarterbacks the past two games and continues to rely heavily on versatile senior jack-of-all-trades Braden Mundy.
Apollo at Central Hardin
Kickoff: 7 p.m. (CT)
Site: Bruins Stadium, Cecilia.
Records: Apollo 1-1. Central Hardin 2-0
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: Apollo was brought down to earth last week by Owensboro, which rolled into Eagle Stadium and dominated coach John Edge’s team. Now, the Eagles will hope to get back on track against the host Bruins, who have allowed just six points through the first two weeks of the season. Central Hardin is led by running backs Treyvon Williams (180 yards, 3 TDs) and Mason Thompson (171 yards, 3 TDs) and has depth in the backfield. Apollo features quarterback Christian Combs (30-of-48, 434 yards, 5 TDs), but the Eagles have rushed for only 104 yards in two games.
Hancock County at Ohio County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium, Hartford.
Records: Hancock County 2-0. Ohio County 0-2.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9; WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: Undefeated Hancock County seeks to keep the momentum humming against a winless, undermanned Eagles squad that was competitive in a 38-30 loss at McLean County, before losing a 41-6 decision to Warren East in Bowling Green last Friday. The Eagles feature strong personnel at the skill positions, but they lack depth and continue to struggle at times defensively. The Hornets have allowed just eight points in two games and feature a power-packed running game led by rugged fullback Logan Willis, who has rushed for 310 yards and four touchdowns in two games.
McLean County at Grayson County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Cougar Stadium, Leitchfield.
Records: McLean County 2-0. Grayson County 1-1.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: McLean County picked up an impressive 18-8 victory at Washington (Ind.) on Saturday. McLean continues to get the job done on the ground, led by running backs James Haerle (155 yards, 2 TDs), Lucas Mauzy (149 yards, 4 TDs) and Zach Clayton (115 yards, TD). QB Brodie Cline has been effective throwing to Brady Dame (7 receptions, 165 yards). Grayson opened with a 43-0 shutout of Edmonson County two weeks ago. Running back Chandler McCrady (162 yards, 3 TDs) is the real deal, as is quarterback Kaylor Decker (9-of-10, 107 yards, two TDs, no interceptions).
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustang Stadium, Greenville.
Records: Hopkins County Central 1-1. Muhlenberg County 1-1.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.3.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: The Mustangs, following a COVID forfeit victory versus Fort Campbell, dropped a 28-8 decision at Hancock County in their official season-opener last weekend. Muhlenberg QB Trevor Nolen hooked up with Brayden Lovan for a 10-yard scoring pass to provide the Mustangs an early lead in that one. The Storm opened with a one-sided rout of Webster County before losing to Union County last week. Versatile Hopkins Central quarterback Adrian Stringer has completed 23-of-36 passes for 369 yards and three TDs, while also rushing for 122 yards and a touchdown.
