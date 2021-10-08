Butler County at Owensboro Catholic
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium.
Records: Butler County 4-2, 1-1 in Class 2-A Region 1, District 2. Owensboro Catholic 2-5, 2-0.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Owensboro Catholic won 41-0 in Morgantown.
What’s at stake: After five consecutive defeats to open the season, the red-hot Aces have won consecutive district games in shutout fashion — stunning Hancock County 47-0 before blanking Todd County Central 36-0 last week in Elkton. Senior quarterback Lincoln Clancy (70-of-118, 1,288 yards, 10 TDs), senior all-purpose player Braden Mundy (12 touchdowns) and a burgeoning defensive unit make Catholic, once again, the team to beat in the district. Senior-laden Butler County, however, will be looking to pull off the road upset. The greatly-improved Bears dropped a 28-22 overtime decision to Hancock County last week. Quarterback Jagger Henderson (7 passing TDS; 6 rushing TDs) is the leader of this upstart team, which also includes standouts in running back Colton Dunnells (249 yards, 4 TDs) and wide receiver Solomon Flener (22 receptions, 4 TDs).
Apollo at Henderson County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Colonel Stadium, Henderson.
Records: Apollo 4-2, 1-0 in Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1. Henderson County 5-1, 1-0.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Henderson County won 19-14 at Apollo.
What’s at stake: The winner of this one will be the frontrunner to capture the Class 6-A district championship in western Kentucky, and both teams enter the contest on a roll. Apollo stumbled to a 1-2 start but has since looked increasingly sharp in posting consecutive victories over North Hardin, Meade County and district rival McCracken County. Apollo is getting consistently solid play from junior quarterback Christian Combs (84-of-131, 1,104 yards, 11 TDs) and multifaceted sophomore running back Noah Rhinerson (11 touchdowns), and the Eagles’ defense sometimes bends but seldom breaks. Henderson features one of the state’s best defensive units and has posted consecutive victories over Central Hardin, Paducah Tilghman and Marshall County by a combined score of 74-6. Running back Jordan Wright (433 yards, 5 TDs) is the backbone of an inconsistent offensive unit.
