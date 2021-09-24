Hancock County at Owensboro Catholic
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Steele Stadium,
Records: Hancock County 4-1, Owensboro Catholic 0-5.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s games: Hancock County won 30-29 in regular season at Hawesville; Owensboro Catholic won 27=26 in Class 2-A playoffs at Hawesvlle.
What’s at stake: The Aces, who played one of the most challenging pre-district schedules in program history, are still seeking their first win. Last week, Catholic dropped a 49-26 home decision to Class 3-A power Christian Academy-Louisville. The Aces’ big-play threat is multifaceted Braden Mundy, and the team is still seeking consistency on both sides of the ball. The Hornets, featuring fullback Logan Willis, will be trying to bounce back from last week’s 27-14 upset loss at home to Crittenden County. This has the makings of a good one.
Owensboro at Ohio County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium, Hartford.
Records: Owensboro 4-1, 1-0 in Class 5-A, Region 1, District 1. Ohio County 1-4, 1-0 in district.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9; WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 57-7 at Rash Stadium.
What’s at stake: The Red Devils opened district play at Breckinridge County last week and had no trouble with the fighting Tigers, posting a 56-6 blowout. In that one, junior quarterback Kasey Boone was highly efficient, completing 10-of-13 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Tramel Barksdale also rushed for a pair of scores. Ohio County won its first game of the season last week, topping Muhlenberg County, 38-26. Matthew Smith was the big gun for the Eagles, scoring four TDs. Tonight’s test will be much tougher for Ohio.
McCracken County at Apollo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: McCracken County 1-4, 1-0 in Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1. Apollo 3-2, 0-0 in district.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s games: McCracken County won 45-21 in regular season at Paducah; McCracken County on 21-13 in Class 6-A playoffs at Paducah.
What’s at stake: The Mustangs were winless through the first four weeks of the season against a brutal schedule, but opened district play last week with a convincing 45-13 conquest of visiting Marshall County. McCracken is paced by quarterback Pryor Lamb and game-breaking receiving threat Zander Mayes. Apollo, after opening the season 1-2, has posted consecutive victories over North Hardin and Meade County. The Eagles are led by junior quarterback Christian Combs and sophomore running back Noah Rhinerson.
Marshall County at Daviess County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Marshall County, 2-3, 0-1 in Class 6-A Region 1, District 1. Daviess County 4-1, 0-0 in district.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Daviess County won 56-6 in Draffenville.
What’s at stake: The Marshals opened the season 2-0 against suspect competition and have since lost three games in succession by sizeable margins. Marshall County quarterback Quinn smith has struggled (two TDs, five INTs), but the team has a legitimate running threat in Landon Utley, who has picked up 359 yards and rushed for five touchdowns. DC continues to be led by quarterback Joe Humphreys, who scored four TDs and passed for two more in last week’s 49-22 demolition of homestanding Madisonville-North Hopkins.
Butler County at McLean County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: McLean County 4-1, 1-0 in Class 2-A Region 1, District 2. Butler County 3-1, 0-0 in district.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: McLean County won 42-28 in Morgantown.
What’s at stake: The Bears, idle last week, have won three consecutive games since getting blown out by Russellville in their season-opener. Butler County features a cagey, veteran quarterback in Jagger Henderson, who has thrown for 358 yards and five touchdowns, and has rushed for 172 yards and four TDs. Crafty wideout Solomon Flener has 12 catches for 141 yards and two TDs. The Cougars feature a bevy of talented running backs and a genuine game-breaker in Brady Dame, who has 16 receptions for 471 yards and five TDs.
Grayson County at Muhlenberg County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustang Stadium.
Records: Grayson County, 2-3, 0-1 in Class 5-A Region 1, District 1. Muhlenberg County 1-4, 0-1 in district.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.3.
Last year’s game: Grayson County won 34-0 in Leitchfield.
What’s at stake: The Cougars are coming off a 55-14 district loss at the hands of Graves County, which rolled up 539 yards of total offense. Grayson County is paced by running back Chandler McCrady, who has rushed for 340 yards and five touchdowns, along with wideout Hunter Tomes, who has 16 receptions for 275 yards and four scores. Muhlenberg County, which dropped a 38-26 district decision at Ohio County last week, features wide receiver Brayden Lovan, who has caught 17 passes for 287 yards and five touchdowns this fall.
