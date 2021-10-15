Henderson County at Daviess County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Henderson County 5-2, 1-1 in Class 6-A Region 1, District 1. Daviess County 6-1, 2-0.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Henderson County won 49-42 in Henderson.
What’s at stake: District championship ramifications are on the line in one of the Panthers’ most vital regular-season games of the season. Daviess County has played well all season and figures to be a major challenge for a Colonels team that is solid defensively, but sporadic offensively. DC is led by Kentucky Mr. Football candidate Joe Humphreys, who has completed 162-of-233 passes for 2,239 yards and 26 TDs. Henderson’s offense is paced by running backs Jordan Wright (488 yards, 5 TDs) and Jaheim Williams, returning from injury. The Colonels will need to deliver their best performance to beat DC.
Owensboro at Graves County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Field, Mayfield.
Records: Owensboro 6-1, 3-0 in Class 5-A Region 1, District 1. Graves County 6-1, 3-0.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year’s game: Owensboro won 42-21 at Rash Stadium.
What’s at stake: The Red Devils venture into deep western Kentucky for a highly-anticipated game that will determine the regular-season district champion. Owensboro’s defense will key heavily on longtime star running back Clint McKee, who has rushed for 974 yards and 22 TDs. Another major weapon is underrated quarterback Drake Defreitas, who has completed 85-of-212 passes for 1,438 yards and 16 scores. OHS will rely on a host of quality running backs, the efficiency of QB Kasey Boone, a quick-to-the-ball defense and its vaunted special teams unit. This one could go either way.
Apollo at Marshall County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Traylor Stadium, Draffenville.
Records: Apollo 5-2, 2-0 in Class 6-A Region 1, District 1. Marshall County 2-5, 0-3.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Apollo won 34-10 at Eagle Stadium.
What’s at stake: Few teams in the commonwealth have progressed this fall at the rate of Apollo, which has overcome a 1-2 start with four consecutive victories and is now positioned to win a district championship. The Eagles are coming off head coach John Edge’s signature victory at the school, a rock-solid 21-10 conquest of Henderson County at Colonel Stadium. Apollo features quarterback Christian Combs (95-of-147, 1,251 yards, 13 TDs) and Noah Rhinerson, a runner-receiver threat who has scored 11 touchdowns. The Eagles’ hard-hitting defense, meanwhile, is shaping into fine form late. The Marshals face a tough task.
McLean County at Hancock County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: McLean County 4-3, 1-1 in Class 2-A Region 1, District 2. Hancock County 5-2, 1-1.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: A pair of power-packed running teams collide in Hawesville in a game that will go a long way toward determining home-field advantage in the postseason playoffs. The triple-option Cougars have run for 1,566 yards and are led by fullback Lucas Mauzy, who has rushed for 417 yards and 11 touchdowns. Another serious threat is rangy wideout Brady Dame, who has caught 19 passes for 534 yards and five TDs. The Hornets have amassed 1,625 yards on the ground, featuring star fullback Logan Willis (1,014 yards, 10 TDs). The team that plays the best assignment defense is likely to prevail.
Muhlenberg County at Breckinridge County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Tiger Stadium, Harned.
Records: Muhlenberg County 1-6, 0-3 in Class 5-A Region 1, District 1. Breckinridge County 1-6, 1-2.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.3.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: This is a huge district game, particularly for Muhlenberg County, which is still in search of its first district victory. The Mustangs have rushed for only 665 yards all season, but counter that with one of the area’s most productive receivers in Brayden Lovan, who has caught 26 passes for 362 yards and seven touchdowns. Young quarterback Kanyon Johnson has been impressive, completing 52-of-94 passes for 734 yards and nine TDs in only five games. In their last outing two weeks ago, the Fighting Tigers upset Grayson County, 15-12. Kiyren Watkins is a crafty veteran quarterback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.