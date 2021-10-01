Daviess County at McCracken County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustangs Stadium, Paducah.
Records: Daviess County 4-1, 1-0 in Class 6-A Region 1, District 1. McCracken County 1-5, 1-1.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: McCracken County won 56-22 at Reid Stadium.
What’s at stake: Daviess County enters this contest as a road favorite, as two teams moving in different directions clash in deep western Kentucky. The Panthers are coming off a 71-7 shellacking of visiting district foe Marshall County, which was victimized by Joe Humphreys’ seven touchdown passes. The struggling Mustangs are coming off a 56-49 district loss at Apollo. McCracken County is led by junior quarterback Pryor Lamb, who completed 28-of-40 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns versus the Eagles.
Owensboro Catholic at Todd County Central
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rebels Field, Elkton.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 1-5, 1-0 in Class 2-A Region 1, District 2. Todd County Central 2-4, 0-1.
Radio: None locally.
Last year’s game: Owensboro Catholic won 43-16 at Steele Stadium.
What’s at stake: Everything flipped last Friday for the Aces, who entered their district opener against Hancock County winless and emerged from it with a jaw-dropping 47-0 conquest of the visiting Hornets. Quarterback Lincoln Clancy was sharp against Hancock, completing 16-of-23 passes for 295 yards and three TDs. Braden Mundy, who caught all three TD aerials, also rushed for a score. Todd is led by Gavyn Nolan, who has passed for more than 500 yards and eight TDs, and Omarian Riddick, who has rushed for more than 500 yards and six scores.
Hancock County at Butler County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Bears Stadium, Morgantown.
Records: Hancock County 4-2, 0-1 in Class 2-A Region 1, District 2. Butler County 4-1, 1-0.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year’s game: Hancock County won 48-8 in Hawesville.
What’s at stake: The moment of truth has arrived for the Hornets, who opened with four victories but have since dropped consecutive games to Crittenden County (27-14) and Owensboro Catholic (47-0). Now, Hancock must visit one of the hottest teams in western Kentucky, Butler County has won four in a row, including last week’s 22-20 road victory at McLean County. The Bears feature quarterback Jagger Henderson, who passed for two touchdowns and ran for another against the Cougars. Fullback Logan Willis powers the Hornets.
Allen County-Scottsville at McLean County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Allen County-Scottsville 3-3. McLean County 4-2.
Radio: WLME-FM 102.7.
Last year’s game: Did not play.
What’s at stake: McLean County steps outside the district to play host to the Patriots, who are coming off an impressive 33-21 home victory over Franklin-Simpson. In that one, AC-S was paced by quarterback Payton Cope, who completed 15-of-25 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for another score. The Pats’ running game is fueled by Levi Copper, who gained 71 yards and scored a TD versus F-S. McLean, coming off a two-point loss to Butler County, features a stellar running attack led by Zach Clayton and Lucas Mauzy.
Ohio County at Graves County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagles Stadum, Mayfield.
Records: Ohio County 1-5, 1-1 in Class 5-A Region 1, District 1. Graves County, 5-1, 2-0.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year’s game: Graves County won 48-41 in Hartford.
What’s at stake: Graves County is on a big-time roll, having won five in a row since a season-opening loss at arch-rival Mayfield. Last week, Graves County punished visiting Breckinridge County 55-7 and got a huge game from All-State running back candidate Clint McKee, who raced for 111 yards on only five carries and scored four touchdowns. Ohio County, which defeated Muhlenberg County 38-26 two weeks ago, was on the short end of a 48-point loss to Owensboro last week. Matthew Smith is Ohio’s big-play threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.