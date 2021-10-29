Henderson County at Owensboro
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Henderson County 6-3. Owensboro 8-1.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9; WSON-FM 96.5.
Last meeting: Owensboro won 22-16 in 2019 at Rash Stadium.
What’s at stake: This longstanding rivalry is renewed for the first time since 2019 when the upset-minded Colonels come calling. Henderson County, plagued by a series of key injuries for much of the fall, would like nothing more than to end the Red Devils’ eight-game winning streak. The Colonels are coming off a solid 43-19 6-A district win over McCracken County. In that game, QB Seth Goben was 9-of-16 for 165 yards and three TDs, and Jaheim Williams rushed for 173 yards and three TDs on only 10 carries. Last week, OHS blasted Grayson County, 58-7, and its defense and special teams had a big night. Junior linebacker Zach Clark has returned an interception for a touchdown in consecutive games.
Warren East at Daviess County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Reid Stadium.
Records: Warren East 5-4. Daviess County 8-1.
Radio: None locally
Last meeting: Daviess County won 56-14 in 2020 at Bowling Green.
What’s at stake: The streaking Panthers have won six games in succession and were ultra-sharp in last week’s 43-21 at arch-rival Apollo. In that one, DC’s defense was dominant and quarterback Joe Humphreys, a Mr. Football candidate, completed 13-of-16 passes for 348 yards and five touchdowns; also rushing for 73 yards and another score. Isaiah Tomes caught a pair of TD aerials. Up-and-down Warren East had won four consecutive games until being humbled last week at Franklin-Simpson, 41-14. The Raiders are led by running back Quinton Hollis (593 yards, 10 TDs) and wide receiver Tray Price, who has 31 receptions for 375 yards and four touchdowns.
Owensboro Catholic at Elizabethtown
Kickoff: 6 p.m. (CT)
Site: Panther Field, Elizabethtown.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 4-5. Elizabethtown 5-4.
Radio: None locally.
Last meeting: Elizabethtown won 28-20 in semifinals of the 2003 KHSAA Class 2-A semifinals in Owensboro.
What’s at stake: The Aces completed a magnificent run through their Class 2-A district with last week’s 46-0 victory at McLean County. In that one, freshman QB Brady Atwell was 15-of-29 for 209 yards and four touchdowns, and Braden Mundy caught 12 passes for 170 yards and three scores. Catholic, after an 0-5 start, has won four games in a row by a combined scoring margin of 177-12. After a 1-3 start, E-town has won four of its last five games, including last Friday’s 47-27 conquest of LaRue County. The Panthers feature running backs Trey Durbin, Greg Hall and Ryder Gregory, who have rushed for better than 1,800 yards and 18 TDs.
McLean County at Hopkins County Central
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Storm Stadium, Mortons Gap.
Records: McLean County 4-5. Hopkins County Central 4-5.
Radio: None locally.
Last meeting: McLean County won 58-34 in 2020 at Calhoun.
What’s at stake: Two struggling teams will be looking to turn things around tonight in the Gap. McLean County has lost four consecutive games, including last week’s 46-0 home loss to Owensboro Catholic. Fullback Lucas Mauzy leads the Cougars’ patented ground game with 516 yards and 11 touchdowns, and wide receiver Brady Dame has 23 receptions for 559 yards and five scores. The Storm, who have lost three of their last four, feature veteran senior quarterback Adrian Stringer, who has passed for 1,749 yards and 14 touchdowns. Running back Jordan Jackson (659 yards, 10 TDs) has also been a consistent performer.
Hancock County at Louisville Holy Cross
Kickoff: 7 p.m. (CT)
Site: Alumni Field, Louisville.
Records: Hancock County 6-3. Holy Cross 7-2.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last meeting: Holy Cross won 29-6 in 2006 at Louisville.
What’s at stake: The host Cougars come in hot, having won five of their last six games. Holy Cross is coming off a 42-7 demolition of visiting Campbellsville. In that game, the Cougars were paced by the highly-efficient performance of quarterback Chris Perry, who was 8-of-12 through the air for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Holy Cross receiver Nathan Siegrist made three receptions for 108 yards and a TD. The Hornets will attempt to rebound from last week’s upset district loss at home to Todd County Central (20-14). Hancock County is led by fullback Logan Willis, who has rumbled for 1,119 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Ohio County at Butler County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Bears Stadium, Morgantown.
Records: Ohio County 1-8. Butler County 5-4.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last meeting: Butler County won 44-34 in 2020 at Hartford.
What’s at stake: Ohio County finally got some offense going in last week’s 47-27 home loss to Breckinridge County, but the Eagles nonetheless dropped their fourth consecutive game. The Eagles’ defense, which surrendered 47 or more points in each of the last four games, must step up in a big way if Ohio County expects to beat the Bears. Butler County, inconsistent at times, was on target in last week’s 63-24 win at Clinton County. In that one, the Bears were led by quarterback Jagger Henderson, who completed 16-of-23 passes or 230 yards and four touchdowns. In addition, Colton Dunnells ran for 130 yards and three scores.
Ballard Memorial at Muhlenberg County
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustang Stadium, Greenville.
Records: Ballard Memorial 1-8. Muhlenberg County 1-8.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.3.
Last meeting: Muhlenberg County won 46-0 in 2020 at Barlow.
What’s at stake: The Mustangs have a grand opportunity to snap an eight-game losing streak when the Bombers from Barlow invade. Muhlenberg County is coming off a 45-14 home loss to 5-A district foe Graves County. In that game, the Mustangs were paced by quarterback Kanyon Johnson, who completed 8-of-15 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. Brayden Lovan added a 70-yard interception return for a TD. Ballard Memorial snapped a 19-game losing skid with last week’s 8-6 conquest of visiting Fort Campbell. The Bombers came up with three fumble recoveries and got a rushing TD from Carson Buchanan.
