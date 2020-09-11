Lincoln Clancy has been preparing for the last two years to step into the role he will play for Owensboro Catholic this season.
Clancy, a junior, will be starting at quarterback for the first time when the Aces host Mount Vernon (Ind.) at 7 p.m. at Steele Stadium.
“I’ve worked really hard,” Clancy said. “We’ve put in a lot of work, the coaches and the team. We can’t wait to get out there Friday night.”
Clancy will take over for the graduated Drew Hartz, who passed for 4,173 yards and 57 touchdowns as a senior quarterback.
Clancy was tabbed early as the next-in-line after Hartz graduated. He didn’t get a chance to work in spot duty much at varsity quarterback last season because of an ankle injury.
“We’re excited to see him the next two years,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “He’s more of a dual-threat quarterback. He’s a kid with a lot of moxie, he’s always going to compete.”
Clancy is 6-foot, 190 pounds.
He saw some work at wide receiver last season, which helped his versatility overall.
“Being at wide receiver kind of prepared me for the speed of varsity,” Clancy said. “It helped me understand the receiver point of view and the quarterback point of view.”
Clancy knows he has good receivers, running backs and a good line that can help him.
“It makes my job easier,” he said. “I feel fully prepared and ready to go.”
Morris has confidence Clancy can make all the throws necessary to make Catholic’s offense go.
“He can run our offense efficiently,” Morris said. “He can sprint out and throw the backside post, or he can do all that quick-timing things that we do. What makes him more dangerous is how well he moves in the pocket, how elusive he is back there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.