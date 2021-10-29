CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Daviess County 4-0 8-1

Apollo 3-1 6-4

Henderson County 2-2 6-3

McCracken County 1-3 1-8

Marshall County 0-4 3-6

Thursday’s game

Greenwood 20, Apollo 0

Friday’s games

Warren East at Daviess County

Henderson County at Owensboro

Christian County at McCracken County

Graves County at Marshall County

CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Owensboro 5-0 8-1

Graves County 4-1 7-2

Breckinridge County 3-2 3-6

Grayson County 2-3 4-5

Ohio County 1-4 1-7

Muhlenberg County 0-5 1-7

Friday’s games

Henderson County at Owensboro

Graves County at Marshall County

Edmonson County at Breckinridge County

Ohio County at Butler County

Ballard Memorial at Muhlenberg County

CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2

District Overall

Owensboro Catholic 4-0 4-5

Todd County Central 2-2 4-5

Hancock County 2-2 6-3

Butler County 1-3 5-4

McLean County 1-3 4-5

Friday’s games

Owensboro Catholic at Elizabethtown

Hancock County at Louisville Holy Cross

Ohio County at Butler County

McLean County at Hopkins County Central

Todd County Central at Green County

