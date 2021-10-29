CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Daviess County 4-0 8-1
Apollo 3-1 6-4
Henderson County 2-2 6-3
McCracken County 1-3 1-8
Marshall County 0-4 3-6
Thursday’s game
Greenwood 20, Apollo 0
Friday’s games
Warren East at Daviess County
Henderson County at Owensboro
Christian County at McCracken County
Graves County at Marshall County
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Owensboro 5-0 8-1
Graves County 4-1 7-2
Breckinridge County 3-2 3-6
Grayson County 2-3 4-5
Ohio County 1-4 1-7
Muhlenberg County 0-5 1-7
Friday’s games
Henderson County at Owensboro
Graves County at Marshall County
Edmonson County at Breckinridge County
Ohio County at Butler County
Ballard Memorial at Muhlenberg County
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 4-0 4-5
Todd County Central 2-2 4-5
Hancock County 2-2 6-3
Butler County 1-3 5-4
McLean County 1-3 4-5
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Elizabethtown
Hancock County at Louisville Holy Cross
Ohio County at Butler County
McLean County at Hopkins County Central
Todd County Central at Green County
