CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Daviess County 2-0 6-1

Apollo 2-0 5-2

Henderson County 1-1 5-2

McCracken County 1-2 1-7

Marshall County 0-3 2-5

Friday’s games

Henderson County at Daviess County

Apollo at Marshall County

Off: McCracken County

CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Graves County 3-0 6-1

Owensboro 3-0 6-1

Grayson County 1-2 3-4

Ohio County 1-3 1-6

Breckinridge County 1-2 1-6

Muhlenberg County 0-3 1-6

Friday’s games

Owensboro at Graves County

Muhlenberg County at Breckinridge County

CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2

District Overall

Owensboro Catholic 3-0 3-5

Hancock County 1-1 5-2

McLean County 1-1 4-3

Butler County 1-2 4-3

Todd County Central 0-2 2-5

Friday’s games

Butler County at Owensboro Catholic

McLean County at Hancock County

Off: Owensboro Catholic

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.