CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Daviess County 2-0 6-1
Apollo 2-0 5-2
Henderson County 1-1 5-2
McCracken County 1-2 1-7
Marshall County 0-3 2-5
Friday’s games
Henderson County at Daviess County
Apollo at Marshall County
Off: McCracken County
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Graves County 3-0 6-1
Owensboro 3-0 6-1
Grayson County 1-2 3-4
Ohio County 1-3 1-6
Breckinridge County 1-2 1-6
Muhlenberg County 0-3 1-6
Friday’s games
Owensboro at Graves County
Muhlenberg County at Breckinridge County
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Owensboro Catholic 3-0 3-5
Hancock County 1-1 5-2
McLean County 1-1 4-3
Butler County 1-2 4-3
Todd County Central 0-2 2-5
Friday’s games
Butler County at Owensboro Catholic
McLean County at Hancock County
Off: Owensboro Catholic
