CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Daviess County 0-0 2-0
Marshall County 0-0 2-0
Henderson County 0-0 1-0
Apollo 0-0 1-1
McCracken County 0-0 0-2
Friday’s games
Owensboro at Daviess County
Apollo at Central Hardin
Christian County at Henderson County
McCracken County at Graves County
Northpoint Christian (Southaven, MS) at Marshall County
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Graves County 0-0 1-1
Grayson County 0-0 1-1
Muhlenberg County 0-0 1-1
Owensboro 0-0 1-1
Breckinridge County 0-0 0-2
Ohio County 0-0 0-2
Friday’s games
Owensboro at Daviess County
Hancock County at Ohio County
Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County
McLean County at Grayson County
Breckinridge County at Butler County
McCracken County at Graves County
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Hancock County 0-0 2-0
McLean County 0-0 2-0
Todd County Central 0-0 2-0
Butler County 0-0 1-1
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-2
Friday’s games
Union County at Owensboro Catholic
Hancock County at Ohio County
McLean County at Grayson County
Breckinridge County at Butler County
Off: Todd County Central (COVID)
