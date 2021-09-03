CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Daviess County 0-0 2-0

Marshall County 0-0 2-0

Henderson County 0-0 1-0

Apollo 0-0 1-1

McCracken County 0-0 0-2

Friday’s games

Owensboro at Daviess County

Apollo at Central Hardin

Christian County at Henderson County

McCracken County at Graves County

Northpoint Christian (Southaven, MS) at Marshall County

CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Graves County 0-0 1-1

Grayson County 0-0 1-1

Muhlenberg County 0-0 1-1

Owensboro 0-0 1-1

Breckinridge County 0-0 0-2

Ohio County 0-0 0-2

Friday’s games

Owensboro at Daviess County

Hancock County at Ohio County

Hopkins County Central at Muhlenberg County

McLean County at Grayson County

Breckinridge County at Butler County

McCracken County at Graves County

CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2

District Overall

Hancock County 0-0 2-0

McLean County 0-0 2-0

Todd County Central 0-0 2-0

Butler County 0-0 1-1

Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-2

Friday’s games

Union County at Owensboro Catholic

Hancock County at Ohio County

McLean County at Grayson County

Breckinridge County at Butler County

Off: Todd County Central (COVID)

