CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Daviess County 1-0 5-1
Apollo 1-0 4-2
McCracken County 1-1 1-5
Henderson County 0-0 4-1
Marshall County 0-2 2-4
Friday’s games
Daviess County at McCracken County
Henderson County at Marshall County
Off: Apollo.
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Owensboro 3-0 6-1
Graves County 2-0 5-1
Ohio County 1-1 1-5
Grayson County 1-1 3-3
Breckinridge County 0-2 0-6
Muhlenberg County 0-3 1-6
Thursday’s game
Owensboro 65, Muhlenberg County 13
Friday’s games
Ohio County at Graves County
Grayson County at Breckinridge County
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
Butler County 1-0 4-1
Owensboro Catholic 1-0 1-5
McLean County 1-1 4-2
Hancock County 0-1 4-2
Todd County Central 0-1 2-4
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Todd County Central
Hancock County at Butler County
Allan County-Scottsville at McLean County
