CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Daviess County 1-0 5-1

Apollo 1-0 4-2

McCracken County 1-1 1-5

Henderson County 0-0 4-1

Marshall County 0-2 2-4

Friday’s games

Daviess County at McCracken County

Henderson County at Marshall County

Off: Apollo.

CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Owensboro 3-0 6-1

Graves County 2-0 5-1

Ohio County 1-1 1-5

Grayson County 1-1 3-3

Breckinridge County 0-2 0-6

Muhlenberg County 0-3 1-6

Thursday’s game

Owensboro 65, Muhlenberg County 13

Friday’s games

Ohio County at Graves County

Grayson County at Breckinridge County

CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2

District Overall

Butler County 1-0 4-1

Owensboro Catholic 1-0 1-5

McLean County 1-1 4-2

Hancock County 0-1 4-2

Todd County Central 0-1 2-4

Friday’s games

Owensboro Catholic at Todd County Central

Hancock County at Butler County

Allan County-Scottsville at McLean County

