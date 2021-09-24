CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
McCracken County 1-0 1-4
Daviess County 0-0 4-1
Henderson County 0-0 3-1
Apollo 0-0 3-2
Marshall County 0-1 2-3
Friday’s games
Marshall County at Daviess County
McCracken County at Apollo
Paducah Tilghman at Henderson County
CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1
District Overall
Graves County 1-0 4-1
Owensboro 1-0 4-1
Ohio County 1-0 1-4
Grayson County 0-1 2-3
Muhlenberg County 0-1 1-4
Breckinridge County 0-1 0-5
Friday’s games
Owensboro at Ohio County
Grayson County at Muhlenberg County
Breckinridge County at Graves County
CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2
District Overall
McLean County 1-0 4-1
Hancock County 0-0 4-1
Butler County 0-0 3-1
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-5
Todd County Central 0-1 2-3
Friday’s games
Hancock County at Owensboro Catholic
Butler County at McLean County
Todd County Central at Monroe County
