CLASS 6-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

McCracken County 1-0 1-4

Daviess County 0-0 4-1

Henderson County 0-0 3-1

Apollo 0-0 3-2

Marshall County 0-1 2-3

Friday’s games

Marshall County at Daviess County

McCracken County at Apollo

Paducah Tilghman at Henderson County

CLASS 5-A, DISTRICT 1

District Overall

Graves County 1-0 4-1

Owensboro 1-0 4-1

Ohio County 1-0 1-4

Grayson County 0-1 2-3

Muhlenberg County 0-1 1-4

Breckinridge County 0-1 0-5

Friday’s games

Owensboro at Ohio County

Grayson County at Muhlenberg County

Breckinridge County at Graves County

CLASS 2-A, DISTRICT 2

District Overall

McLean County 1-0 4-1

Hancock County 0-0 4-1

Butler County 0-0 3-1

Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-5

Todd County Central 0-1 2-3

Friday’s games

Hancock County at Owensboro Catholic

Butler County at McLean County

Todd County Central at Monroe County

