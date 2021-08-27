Class 6-A, District 1
District Overall
Apollo 0-0 1-0
Daviess County 0-0 1-0
Henderson County 0-0 1-0
Marshall County 0-0 1-0
McCracken County 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
Owensboro at Apollo
Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County
Bowling Green at McCracken County
Marshall County at Fulton County
Off: Henderson County
Class 5-A, District 1
District Overall
Breckinridge County 0-0 0-1
Graves County 0-0 0-1
Grayson County 0-0 1-0
Muhlenberg County 0-0 1-0
Ohio County 0-0 0-1
Owensboro 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
Owensboro at Apollo
Muhlenberg County at Hancock County
Ohio County at Warren East
Paducah Tilghman at Graves County
Off: Grayson County (COVID), Breckinridge County (COVID)
Class 2-A, District 2
District Overall
Hancock County 0-0 1-0
McLean County 0-0 1-0
Todd County Central 0-0 1-0
Butler County 0-0 0-1
Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-1
Friday’s games
Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County
Muhlenberg County at Hancock County
Off: Butler County (COVID), Todd County Central (COVID)
Saturday’s game
McLean County at Washington (Ind.)
