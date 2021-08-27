Class 6-A, District 1

District Overall

Apollo 0-0 1-0

Daviess County 0-0 1-0

Henderson County 0-0 1-0

Marshall County 0-0 1-0

McCracken County 0-0 0-1

Friday’s games

Owensboro at Apollo

Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County

Bowling Green at McCracken County

Marshall County at Fulton County

Off: Henderson County

Class 5-A, District 1

District Overall

Breckinridge County 0-0 0-1

Graves County 0-0 0-1

Grayson County 0-0 1-0

Muhlenberg County 0-0 1-0

Ohio County 0-0 0-1

Owensboro 0-0 0-1

Friday’s games

Owensboro at Apollo

Muhlenberg County at Hancock County

Ohio County at Warren East

Paducah Tilghman at Graves County

Off: Grayson County (COVID), Breckinridge County (COVID)

Class 2-A, District 2

District Overall

Hancock County 0-0 1-0

McLean County 0-0 1-0

Todd County Central 0-0 1-0

Butler County 0-0 0-1

Owensboro Catholic 0-0 0-1

Friday’s games

Owensboro Catholic at Daviess County

Muhlenberg County at Hancock County

Off: Butler County (COVID), Todd County Central (COVID)

Saturday’s game

McLean County at Washington (Ind.)

