OWENSBORO CATHOLIC AT HANCOCK COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Schafer-Glover Field, Hawesville.
Records: Owensboro Catholic 4-1, 2-0 in Class 2-A District 2. Hancock County 4-0, 1-0.
Radio: WBIO-FM 94.7.
Last year: Owensboro Catholic won 45-6 in Owensboro.
What to watch: It’s been a long time since there’s been a more anticipated game in Hawesville, as the undefeated Hornets play the Aces for a shot at the district championship. Idle last week, Hancock County features a solid run game powered by Logan Willis (370 yards, three TDs), Darian Clay (301 yards, six TDs) and Xander Early (202 yards, two TDs). Quarterback Cole Dixon doesn’t throw a lot but is efficient when he does. Catholic is coming off last Friday’s 28-14 loss to arch-rival Owensboro. The Aces are fueled by dual-threat QB Lincoln Clancy (10 TD passes) and the game-breaking speed of Braden Mundy, who has scored 11 touchdowns. The turnover margin will be key in this one.
GRAVES COUNTY AT OWENSBORO
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Rash Stadium.
Records: Graves County 4-1, 3-0 in Class 5-A District 1. Owensboro 5-0, 2-0.
Radio: WVJS-FM 92.9.
Last year: Owensboro won 27-8 in Mayfield.
What to watch: This could be a significant test for the Red Devils, who played well in the second half of last Friday’s conquest of Owensboro Catholic. OHS continues to be led by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who threw for 316 yards and three TDs a week ago. Ben Flaherty is also coming off a big game, with TD receptions of 20 and 37 yards, and the Red Devils defense continues to improve as the season progresses. The Eagles’ star, meanwhile, is running back Clint McKee, who has rushed for 903 yards and 16 touchdowns. In addition, quarterback John Brown has passed for 985 yards and eight TDs but has been picked off six times. Graves crushed visiting Grayson County 45-0 last week.
MARSHALL COUNTY AT APOLLO
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Eagle Stadium.
Records: Marshall County 2-3, 0-2 in Class 6-A, District 1. Apollo 1-3, 0-2.
Radio: None locally.
Last year: Apollo won 35-28 in Draffenville.
What to watch: After being outscored to the tune of 146-7 in three losses to open the season, the Marshals have come to life the past two weeks — belting Ballard Memorial 54-0 and defeating Trigg County 35-25. In the win at Trigg, Marshals’ QB Quinn Smith completed 6-of-10 passes for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Logan Reese, who caught four passes for 152 yards. Smith also rushed for two scores. Apollo is coming off a disappointing home district loss to Henderson County, which rallied in the fourth quarter to prevail. The Eagles need a big night from running back Harold Patterson and quarterback Damian Lovinsky to defeat the Marshals in a game with serious playoff ramifications.
DAVIESS COUNTY AT HENDERSON COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Colonels Stadium, Henderson.
Records: Daviess County 2-2, 1-1 in Class 6-A, District 1. Henderson County 2-0, 1-0.
Radio: WSON-FM 96.5; WSON-AM 860.
Last year: Daviess County won 30-27 in overtime, in Owensboro.
What to watch: Idle last week, Daviess County is looking to bounce back from its 56-22 home loss to district rival McCracken County on Oct. 2. The Panthers are led by quarterback Joe Humphreys, who has passed for 727 yards and 10 touchdowns, with just one interception. Running back Bryson Parm, meanwhile, has rushed for a team-best 432 yards and has scored four TDs. Decker Renfrow leads the receiving corps with 15 catches for 251 yards and four TDs. Henderson County got a big fourth quarter from quarterback Ben Dalton in last week’s come-from-behind win at Apollo. Dalton scored on a 10-yard run and later tossed a 14-yard TD pass to Powell Coleman.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL AT McLEAN COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Paulsen Stadium, Calhoun.
Records: Todd County Central 3-2, 1-2 in Class 2-A, District 2. McLean County McLean County 3-1, 1-1.
Radio: None locally.
Last year: McLean County won 46-20 in Elkton.
What to watch: Idle last week, McLean County is attempting to rebound from its 37-0 setback at Owensboro Catholic on Oct. 2. The Cougars feature one of the most potent ground attacks in western Kentucky (1,179 yards) and feature six players with 100 or more rushing yards, led by Andrew Munster (450 yards, three TDs). Brady Dame is a deep threat in McLean’s passing game, with six receptions for 171 yards and four scores. The Rebels are coming off a 29-22 district conquest of visiting Butler County. Todd County Central is led by quarterback Preston Moore, who has passed for 511 yards and five touchdowns, and has rushed for 426 yards and nine TDs.
GRAYSON COUNTY AT OHIO COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Frank Barnes Memorial Stadium, Hartford.
Records: Ohio County 1-3, 1-2 in Class 5-A, District 1. Grayson County 4-1, 2-1.
Radio: WXMZ-FM 99.9.
Last year: Ohio County won 40-31 in Leitchfield.
What to watch: Grayson County was humming along quite nicely until last week, when it suffered a surprisingly lopsided 45-0 district defeat at Graves County. The Cougars will be looking to bounce back this week, and to do it they’ll need a big performance from Cadan Woodcock, one of the top rushers in western Kentucky with 830 yards and 11 touchdowns. Quarterback Taylor Decker has been efficient, but has thrown only one TD pass. Ohio County will be returning to the gridiron for the first time since dropping a 48-41 decision at Graves County on Oct. 2. The Eagles feature star running back Q’Daryius Jennings, who played his sophomore season at Grayson County.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY AT MUHLENBERG COUNTY
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Site: Mustang Stadium, Greenville.
Records: Breckinridge County 2-3, 0-2 in Class 5-A, District 1. Muhlenberg County 0-4, 0-3.
Radio: WKYA-FM 105.5.
Last year: Muhlenberg County won 22-14 in Harned.
What to watch: The Fighting Tigers are coming off last week’s 28-14 home win over Nelson County and can battle their way to the .500 mark tonight with a victory. Breck County is paced by quarterback Kyren Watkins, who has passed for 494 yards and six touchdowns, and has run for 273 yards and three scores. Running back Michael Johnson is also having a fine season, leading the Tigers in rushing with 351 yards and four TDs. Back in action for the first time since falling at home to Owensboro on Oct. 1, the winless Mustangs are hoping for big games from the trio of Eli Hawkins, Jamie Bullock and Caden Revelette, who also leads the defense with 14 solo tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.