Teams wrap up second week of non-contact practice
Despite the necessity of implementing precautionary procedures to enhances safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, football coaches at Apollo, Daviess County, Owensboro and Owensboro Catholic give a collective thumbs up to being back on the field.
KHSAA football programs have completed two weeks of non-contact conditioning training, and just having teams back together appears to be having a positive impact — particularly from the mental standpoint.
“We love being back out on the field,” first-year Apollo head coach John Edge said. “Our players and our coaches are proving very resilient. We’re distancing and taking all the precautions necessary to maintain as safe an environment as we can.
“We have no football on the field, so we’re just taking this time to work out and become as well-conditioned as we can be.”
Edge, who spent the past two seasons at South Spencer (Ind.) High School following a long, successful tenure at Owensboro Catholic, said his transition in succeeding Phillip Hawkins at the Eagles helm has been smooth.
“The first couple of days they had to get used to me, but they’re now settled into that,” Edge said. “We’ve got a lot of great, coachable kids out here who are committed to putting in the work that will make us the best football team we can be.
“Just the fact that they’re back among their friends and the coaching staff is a big step forward from the mental perspective. It hasn’t been normal, of course, but the way things have gone so far gives me a lot of hope that there will be a football season this fall.
“We’ve got about 90 kids overall at this point — this program is hungry for success.”
The feeling is similar at Daviess County, according to Panthers head coach Matt Brannon.
“The kids are excited to see each other, and after the first couple of days it felt like some semblance of normal,” Brannon said. “What really pleased me was the amount of work this group had put in during the quarantine — as a group, they were in pretty good shape coming in.”
Brannon, too, is pleased with his numbers.
“We have more players out than I thought we would,” he said. “Some are on previously-scheduled vacations, but overall we’re well into the 80s. Over these first two weeks, we’ve had 28 freshman off and on, and that’s a very encouraging number.”
All in all, enthusiasm is high at DC.
“Everybody is just glad to be back together, working and coaching the game they have a passion for,” Brannon said. “Everyone seems upbeat, ready to go.”
Owensboro, meanwhile, is coming off a stellar 2019 season — having reached the KHSAA Class 5-A state semifinals — and the Red Devils are eyeing more postseason success this fall.
“The kids have done a great job,” OHS head coach Jay Fallin said, “and it’s been great having them back after three months.
“This is a unique opportunity that allows us to focus on acclimation and conditioning, and we’re trying to make the most of it.”
Fallin, too, cited the positive mental aspect of his team being back together.
“It’s definitely been healthy from a mental standpoint, and we’re gaining some momentum on our routine as we go along,” said Fallin, who currently has between 50-60 players. “The idea is to get up in the morning and be productive, get into the flow.
“We’re working on cardio, mobility, some weights on the field, and we’re slowly bringing them along.”
At Owensboro Catholic, the football teams have been working out at both Steele Stadium and the high school as a precaution for social distancing.
“It’s going great,” Aces head coach Jason Morris said. “We’ve broken the players up into small groups, and our assistant coaches have done a great job of implementing safety measures for our kids.
“We’re doing stretching and agility drills, conditioning, and our weight lifting is done at the high school.”
Being back together has lifted the spirit of the team, Morris said.
“Oh, they’re really excited to be with their friends and teammates again, just really happy to be together at football practice,” said Morris, who has about 55 players in camp. “They’re antsy. They’re even wanting to get back to school, so that tells you how much they’ve missed being around one another the past few months.
“They’re a resilient bunch. They work hard, and they’ll do whatever it takes to play this season.”
