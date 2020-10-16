High school football teams use the first part of their seasons to play rivalry games, get their timing down on the field and get their personnel in line with how they can best perform to have successful seasons.
It’s all a warmup for district play across all football classifications in Kentucky. This has been as time-honored a way of doing things as leaves turning vibrant fall colors and falling off trees.
Instead, this season — which was so full of doubt about whether it would be started, or played at all — has offered what could be called the hurry-up tempo offense.
COVID-19 precautions moved the starting date back for 2020 to the second weekend in September.
With a short season window, district football games began taking on significant meaning in, well, Week 3.
Four games of pre-district preparation time became two.
Owensboro High School played a Class 5-A, District 1 game in its third week against Ohio County.
Daviess County also started its Class 6-A, District 1 season in the third week with Marshall County.
It was the same for Owensboro Catholic in Class 2-A, District 2 hosting Todd County Central.
Apollo got a tough look at one of the top teams in 6-A when it opened its district schedule against McCracken County.
Now all of the area high school teams are well in to their district schedules, and it didn’t take long for some teams to find themselves in must-win situations.
Hello, Apollo.
The Eagles had a prime, and quite rare, chance to drop Henderson County last Friday night. They certainly looked in position to pull their first win over Henderson County since the early 1990s.
Instead, some untimely miscues let Henderson County escape Eagle Stadium with a 19-14 win.
That loss was very costly for Apollo.
The Eagles host Marshall County on Friday night. Apollo is 1-3. Marshall County is 2-3. More importantly, both teams are 1-2 in the district.
Apollo and Marshall County essentially has become a matchup to stay alive for a 6-A playoff spot.
Daviess County has a vital 6-A matchup also at Henderson County. The Panthers are 2-2, 1-1 in the district, and a win over Henderson County could keep them in play for a chance to host a first-round 6-A playoff game.
Apollo and Daviess County still have to play on Oct. 23.
Owensboro Catholic and Hancock County have a huge game in Class 2-A, District 2. The Aces travel to Hawesville for a matchup of teams that are 2-0 in the district.
This game had potential to be a battle of unbeaten teams, if Owensboro Catholic had been able to pull off the major upset of Owensboro last week.
As it it, Hancock County takes an unbeaten 4-0 record into this game for the first time in awhile. Catholic is ranked No. 7 in 2-A. Hancock County is ranked No. 9 in 2-A. It should be an entertaining matchup at Schafer-Glover Field.
That game also has some pretty big implications for McLean County, which will go to Todd County Central with a 3-1 record, 1-1 in the district. The Cougars host Hancock County on Oct. 23, and if they win and Hancock County loses this week, they could be back playing for a home playoff game.
OHS has an important matchup at Rash Stadium with Graves County. Both teams are 3-0 in the district, with OHS unbeaten at 5-0 and ranked No. 6 in 5-A. Graves County is at 4-1. This has the feel of a district championship game, although the Red Devils still have to travel to Grayson County on Oct. 23 and meet Breckinridge County to finish the season.
See, it isn’t difficult to get ahead of yourself considering the short time window these teams all knew they’d have once the season did get going in early September.
